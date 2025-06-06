Market Live: Non-Farm Payrolls

Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 13:20 BST today as she follows the US Non Farm Payrolls report live. Get the latest US jobs data and the immediate market reaction.

The financial markets are jittery as we lead up to this payrolls report. Phone calls between President Trump and President Xi are moving markets, and a public feud between Elon Musk and the President has left the former with a $39bn reduction in his net worth, and the latter with more questions about his conduct in office and professionalism at the White House. There are signs that Musk is open to a cooling off period with the President, and reports suggest that China and the US are willing to commit to more trade talks, which could help risk sentiment as we lead up to this payrolls report.

Analysts are expecting non-farm payrolls to increase by 126k for last month, down from 177k in April. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and wage growth is expected to moderate a notch and expand at a 3.7% annual rate. There is a wide variation in expectations for NFPs, the highest economist estimate recorded by Bloomberg is 190k, the lowest is 75k. This reflects how hard it is to predict the outcome for the US economy in an uncertain economic environment.

