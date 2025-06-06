Market Live: Non-Farm Payrolls

Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 13:20 BST today as she follows the US Non Farm Payrolls report live. Get the latest US jobs data and the immediate market reaction.
Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 13:20 BST today
The financial markets are jittery as we lead up to this payrolls report. Phone calls between President Trump and President Xi are moving markets, and a public feud between Elon Musk and the President has left the former with a $39bn reduction in his net worth, and the latter with more questions about his conduct in office and professionalism at the White House. There are signs that Musk is open to a cooling off period with the President, and reports suggest that China and the US are willing to commit to more trade talks, which could help risk sentiment as we lead up to this payrolls report.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Analysts are expecting non-farm payrolls to increase by 126k for last month, down from 177k in April. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and wage growth is expected to moderate a notch and expand at a 3.7% annual rate. There is a wide variation in expectations for NFPs, the highest economist estimate recorded by Bloomberg is 190k, the lowest is 75k. This reflects how hard it is to predict the outcome for the US economy in an uncertain economic environment.
Join Kathleen and find out more.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.