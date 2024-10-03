Institutions update their forecasts, has the Fed started an aggressive cycle of rate cuts? 💲
Markets are gaining today in euphoria following yesterday's dovish Fed decision. However, there is also speculation that the Fed "knows more,"...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The first hour of the cash session on Wall Street has seen a very positive mood. The S&P 500 has climbed to new all-time highs, while the Nasdaq 100...
Increase in Gas Inventories: +58 Bcf (Expected: 54 Bcf; Previous: 40 Bcf) Inventories are growing slightly above expectations, though the growth...
US500 Hits New All-Time High The Small-Cap Index Gains the Most The Dollar Consolidates, Halting Further Declines Two-Year Bond Yields Drop Indices...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August: actual -2.5% MoM; previous 1.5% MoM; actual 3.86M; forecast 3.92M;...
The dovish rate cut in the US has shaken up the mood in the global economy. While money markets had been righteously betting on a more decisive 50 bp cut,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 227.50K; previous 231.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
Intel shares are up 2% in pre-market today to $21.21, following the recent announcement of major restructuring plans. The stock has faced significant challenges,...
Italian-based Campari Group (CPR.IT), opearting in beverage industry (producer of spirits, wines, famous Aperol, Campari and even non-alcoholic apéritifs)...
Bulls push DAX contracts Above 19,000 European markets in euphoria after Fed decision RWE and Bayer announce new partnerships We haven't...
The Bank of England (BoE) voted 8-0-1 to keep interest rates unchanged, contrary to expectations of a 7-0-2 vote. Only Dhingra dissented, advocating...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gain today almost 3% (almost a half part of this move is rollover), reaching 20,000 points. Stock market is driven by yesterday...
Cotton futures on ICE (COTTON) rebounded from $70 to almost $72 after a strong, yesterday selloff as US hurricane forecasters are watching a new potential...
The Bank of England's decision comes a day after a larger-than-consensus interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This raises questions about the...
European stock markets open higher, on wave of optimism after 50bp Fed rate cut Investors in the currency market await the Bank of England and CBRT...
The US may have experienced whipsaw price action on the back of yesterday’s Fed rate cut, but there has been a straightforward welcome to the Fed’s...
The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points to 5% yesterday and communicated a rather aggressive policy easing cycle, a move that initially pleased equity...
The market was right, economists were mostly wrong. The Federal Reserve started their rate-cutting cycle with a bang and cut rates by 50bps. However, there...
The Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps today, and the dot-plot shows that the FOMC will cut rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2024. In 2025, rates...