Nickel prices explode higher on ban fears
Nickel prices are up more than 4% today which takes the rally close to 50% for the year (!) as investors are afraid that Indonesia will introduce a proposed...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: US benchmarks a little higher ahead of the open Weds marked 2nd consecutive gain after Monday’s rout Lyft called...
Summary: A technical buying signal on Bitcoin Coinbase might face a suit over Bitcoin Cash listing Digital currencies might become a remedy for...
Summary: Upbeat beginning of Thursday’s trading across European equity markets The global trade storm, which has already hit manufacturing,...
Summary: Hungarian CPI to be released before noon Weekly jobless claims from the US US wholesale inventories (the final prints) for June 8:00...
Summary: There has been a significant turnaround in market sentiment in recent hours, US bond yields have pushed higher as a result Saudi Arabia...
Summary: Oil drops further on unexpected EIA build Indices move lower in choppy trade More central bank cuts; NZD plunges The...
Summary: DOE inventories: +2.4M vs -2.9M exp First build in 8 weeks; US production rises Oil and Oil.WTI both heavily lower as...
Equity indices were recovering today in the morning but they tumbled at the US open as a pressure on the Chinese currency mounts again. US500 is down 1.1%...
Summary: NZDUSD slides following RBNZ decision USDCHF bounces off the key support level USDCAD continues upward rally In today's technical...
Summary: US indices to begin in the red Stocks swoon ahead of the opening bell; Trump blames the Fed Fedex end Amazon deal; Tesla...
Summary: 3 more CBs cut rates Largest move seen in NZD; AUDNZD rallies to resistance UK house prices fall again No...
Oil - Oil prices plummeted when new China tariffs were announced. Brent declined over 6% since the beginning of the month - Bank of America Merrill...
Summary: European equity markets begin higher on Wednesday after a decent rebound on Wall Street German industrial output shrinks in June offering...
Summary: A release on US crude inventories to be among top important today Canadian Ivey PMI for July on the calendar too Some central bankers...
Summary: RBNZ cuts its OCR by 50 bps, surprising market participants expecting a 25 bps rate reduction Governor Orr has not rule out further cuts...
Summary: US stocks look to recover after worst day of the year Industrial data helps Dax rise Gold hits highest level in 6 years Top...
Summary: US markets edge higher ahead of cash session Monday was the largest single day drop of 2019 S&P500 up 80 points from...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
