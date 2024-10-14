Top three charts of the week: US500, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
There's been some major moves across all asset classes at the start of this week with stock indices tumbling on their worst day of the year so...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: European equity markets have started the day with moderate price rises German factory orders surprised to the upside, the details do not...
Summary: Fed’s Bullard to take the floor later today API to release a report on weekly change in oil inventories Wall Street earnings season...
Summary: US indices saw heavy declines on Monday on the back of a trade war escalation US officially labels China a currency manipulator suggesting...
Summary - China questions point of further trade talks with the United States - Equity markets sink on trade war escalation - Video game producers...
Monday is the fourth day of steep declines on equity indices and on many markets the sell-off is the strongest in weeks. US100 is the biggest loser among...
Summary - China does not back down and sends global equities lower - S&P 500 (US500) reaches key support zone - Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO.US)...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending long position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: Conflict between the US and China is getting more ugly Declines on stock exchanges all over the world FRA40 tests key...
Summary: European equity markets begin a new trading week lower after heavy declines in Asia DAX (DE30) breaks below its crucial technical support German...
Summary: Turkish inflation is expected to have accelerated in July Final services PMI from European countries and the first readings from Spain,...
Summary: Chinese state media question if further trade talks with the US make sense after Trump hit Beijing with duties Chinese government has...
Summary - Global stock markets sink on trade war escalation - NFP report met estimates in terms of employment change, wage growth above estimates -...
Summary - S&P 500 breaks below the 50-session moving average - Fortinet (FTNT.US) surges on solid earnings, Newell Brands (NWL.US) share price...
Summary - US ISM slows to a 3-year low, NFP in line with estimates - Downturn in Europe deepens - GDP recovery in South Korea temporary US –...
Summary: Gold gains after Trump’s decision to levy additional tariffs Silver remains above the upper limit of the Ovebalance structure Volatility...
Summary: US economy added 164k new jobs last month Wage growth rises 3.2% , more than expected US dollar moves nowhere, traders see further rate...
