BoJ stays on hold, GBP keeps plunging
Summary: Bank of Japan kept monetary policy settings unchanged and slashed inflation and GDP forecasts British pound keeps plummeting on the news...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Pound drops to 2-year low as no-deal prep ramped up US stocks remain near record highs Pfizer drops and Mylan jumps on...
The British pound is under a massive pressure today following a declaration of the British government that it now assumes the Hard Brexit will take place...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: S&P500 remains near Friday’s all-time high Trump weighs in again ahead of Fed decision Pfizer shares drop as...
Summary: FRA40 reverses after breaching to a new ATH DAX struggles to find direction FRA40 European indices started the week in a mixed...
Summary: GBPUSD falls to lowest level since March 2017 Brexit cabinet holds first meeting with no-deal risk rising LSE stock jumps...
Summary - US Justice Department approves Sprint merger with T-Mobile - Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) drops bid for Refinitiv - Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) declines...
Summary: - Spanish CPI seen accelerating to 0.6% YoY in July - Dallas Fed index expected to recover greatly in July - Bank of Japan to announce rate...
Summary: Japanese yen is the strongest major currency this morning ahead of BoJ and Fed meetings Janet Yellen backs up a 25 bps rate cut this week...
Summary: Gold is in local consolidation after the sharp upward rally Silver closes the divergence with gold The level of...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a buy limit position on the pair with the following...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short limit position on the pair with the following...
US Q2 GDP beats, manufacturing PMI slows Downturn in Europe deepens GDP recovery in South Korea temporary US – strong consumer a headache...
Summary: US economy expands more than expected in Q2 Private consumption sees a robust rebound from the lacklustre first quarter US dollar moves...
Summary: European equity markets kick off mixed after the ECB meeting Today is the 7th anniversary of the famous words expressed by Draghi DAX...
Summary: US GDP for Q2 seems to be the main event today Second-tier readings before the US data comes out 7:45 am BST - French PPI for June 8:30...
Summary: Japanese inflation slows down more than expected, core prices remain intact though BoJ officials are divided when it comes to easing monetary...
