Markets whipsaw over ECB announcement; Dax craters and EURO spikes
Summary: Dax craters, Euro spikes after ECB meeting S&P500 pulls back from all-time high EURUSD bounces from 2-year low Tesla...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: Dax craters, Euro spikes after ECB meeting S&P500 pulls back from all-time high EURUSD bounces from 2-year low Tesla...
Summary: S&P500 pulls back from new highs Swift drop in the European indices weighs on sentiment Tesla tumbles after earnings...
The ECB meeting brought no change in monetary policy and only vague promises related to September. While the ECB is likely to act amid weakening economic...
Summary: Draghi: “Outlook is getting worse and worse” Initial market moves reverse EURUSD bounces from 2-year low;...
Summary: Europen Central Bank holds rates unchanged in line with expectations Euro moves slightly higher and then falls Draghi’s press...
Major US indices like US500 and US100 are at all-time highs and German DE30 is just 1% off the 2019 high with 90 minutes left to the much-anticipated ECB...
Summary: The beginning to Thursday’s trading has been positive with the largest gains seen in France ECB meeting could set the trend across...
Summary: ECB’s rate decision to be the top event on Thursday CBRT is expected to make a big rate cut Preliminary durable goods orders from...
Summary: Australian dollar comes under pressure after remarks from RBA Governor Lowe Wall Street (SP500 and NASDAQ) hits new highs, Facebook earnings...
Summary: Eurozone PMIs disappoint once more EURUSD slides back near 2-year lows Oil jumps after large inventory draw US...
Summary: Crude oil inventories show large drop (-10.8M) Draw down similar to API and 2nd largest this year Oil rallies to daily...
Summary: US benchmarks little changed on the open 21 trading sessions without a 1% move for S&P500 Facebook called lower as...
Summary: Boris Johnson becomes new Prime Minister in the UK ECB rate decision tomorrow Reversal of the EURGBP EURUSD and...
With no recovery in sight in Europe the ECB once again faces a challenge – how to revive the economy. The QE program was terminated at the end of...
Summary: The US sees a steady decline of the crypto industry Iran fails to issue licences for importing of crypto mining equipment Bitcoin tests...
Summary: Single currency and stock markets slide lower Latest industry surveys from the bloc disappoint Deutsche Bank swoons as...
Summary: German manufacturing PMI reaches its 84-month low in July, according to flash PMI data New orders, employment, stocks of purchases all...
German manufacturing PMI drop to 43.1 pts., the lowest since 2012 Both French PMIs decline, EMU composite PMI at 51.5 pts. EURUSD slides ahead of...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator