Economic calendar: The day of PMIs
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from major European economies for July PMIs from the US, new home sales for June Weekly DoE release on crude oil inventories 8:15/8:30/9:00...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses in the G10 basket after Westpac brought forward its call regarding a rate cut Japanese manufacturing...
Summary: Dax leads rally in European indices Auto stocks boost German benchmark S&P500 also gains to revisit 3000 handle Pound...
Summary: US benchmarks trading higher at start of cash session Sentiment boosted by rally in Europe;S&P500 back at 3000 IMF...
Summary: Bearish signal (bearish engulfing) on US500 Silver broke out of the key resistance CHFPLN with a chance of breaking a consolidation Starting...
Summary: New UK PM announced Boris Johnson wins with 66% of the vote GBPUSD remains near the lowest level in 2 years As...
European equity markets are among the biggest winners on Tuesday pushed by rising rate cut hopes ahead of the ECB meeting (Thursday) and solid performance...
Summary: German DAX gains more than 1% after the first two hours of trading The key technical resistance is going to be tested Auto stocks (Continental,...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Summary: Hungarian central bank is expected to hold rates unchanged US existing home sales and regional Fed index from Richmond Polish construction...
Summary: US dollar rallies in the morning registering the largest gains against NZD and NOK The White House and the US Congress have struck a deal...
Summary: Pound bounce from early weakness; voting closes for next UK PM EURGBP prints weekly reversal signal? US and European...
Summary: Small gains seen in US indices after Friday’s sell-off Trump tweets to pressure the Fed (again) Sentiment boosted...
Summary: Supply signal at W1 interval - bearish engulfing Opportunity for a downward correction Earnings season in the US rolls on The US...
Summary: Further resignations as Boris closing in on PM Voting closes this evening; announcement expected tomorrow Shooting star...
Summary: European stocks see a flat start to Monday’s trading This week could be crucial for stock investors due to the ECB meeting scheduled...
Summary: Regional Fed index from Chicago seems to be the sole noteworthy reading scheduled for Monday BoJ’s Kuroda to speak at the IMF in...
Summary: The Japanese ruling coalition, Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, managed to win the sixth upper house elections in a row Japanese...
