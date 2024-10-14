Oil remains under pressure; Pound still near 2-year lows
Summary: Oil drops despite inventory draw Equities pullback DE30: carmakers drop after fall in sales UK inflation data...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: EIA inventories: -3.1M Gasoline and distillates show sizable builds Oil remains under pressure after Tuesday’s...
Summary: Canadian CPI Y/Y: 2.0% vs 2.0% exp Core measures little changed; CAD drifts lower Wall Street pulls back; US500 dips...
Oil The hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico has lowered oil output by 75%, it could affect oil inventories in the US in the coming weeks Chinese...
Summary: USDCAD is trading in a downward trend A chance for a move towards the 1.3000 handle Let's start with a very wide time frame...
Summary: - Von der Leyen hopes US-EU conflict will be resolved without imposing car tariffs - DAX (DE30) seems locked in between short-term support and...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +2.0% vs +2.0% exp. +2.0% prior GBPUSD earlier dipped to lowest since March 2017 Brexit concerns continue...
Summary: - UK inflation in June seen unchanged at 2% YoY - Canadian price growth expected to decelerate significantly - Oil traders wait for DOE report...
Summary: “We have another $325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want”, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday China dumps US...
Summary: UK wages hit 11-year high at +3.4% 3m/y US retail sales easily beat forecasts GBPUSD hits YTD low around $1.24 Major...
Summary: Major banks report latest trading results Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo in focus Broader market still near...
Summary: US retail sales for June came in above expectations Sales in a control group accelerated as well EURUSD moves toward the key support US...
There have been some important price movements in several markets. Today we would like to present the most interesting charts from a technical viewpoint...
Summary: Bitcoin tumbles after harsh comments expressed by Donald Trump China cracks down on illegal crypto mining Ripple declines toward this...
Summary: UK wage data beats forecasts but jobless claims rise Unemployment rate remains near multi-decade low GBP under pressure;...
Summary: - European Parliament to vote on the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen today - DAX (DE30) trades a notch below the 12400 pts handle - Deutsche...
Summary: - German ZEW index expected to decline further in July - US retail sales and production data to be released in the afternoon - Powell speech...
Summary: Price growth in the New Zealand economy sped up in Q2, matching the median estimate RBA minutes pointed to subdued wage growth suggesting...
