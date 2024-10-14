New highs for US stocks; Bitcoin drops to $10k
Summary: Wall St. rises to now ATH Citi beats on earnings Chinese growth slows to near 30-year low Bitcoin tumbles as...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Further gains seen for US indices Empire Fed manufacturing index: +4.3 vs +2.0 exp Citi beats on both earnings and revenue Equities...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: The French stock market index pulls back after hitting ATH FRA40 performed better than DE30 as of late Key support for the French index...
Summary: Chinese GDP slows to 6.2% Y/Y Copper reacts positively to other Chinese data FTSE pulls back to 7500 The...
Summary: - Volkswagen surges on Ford alliance details - DAX (DE30) pulls back after touching 100-hour moving average - Lufthansa CEO criticizes cheap...
Major cryptocurrencies saw substantial declines over the past weekend as investors were digesting harsh words of US President Donald Trump regarding digital...
Summary: - Polish data on the agenda - Empire NY index expected to recover greatly - RBA to publish minutes over the night As it is usually the case...
Summary: Chinese economy grew in Q2 in the pace expected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg Data for June from China beat expectations Recep Erdogan...
Summary: US stocks remain near record highs Goldman Sachs attempts to breakout Daimler issued another profit warning Turkish...
Summary: Futures point to green open for Wall Street US markets set for solid weekly gains; Dow >27k, S&P 500 >3K Goldman...
Summary - Oil is trading higher this week - Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are on the rise- WTI breaks above the key resistance A lot has happened...
Summary: - CVS Health (CVS.US) operates the largest chain of pharmacies in the US - Company still has not recovered from early-year share price plunge -...
Summary: Powell cements rate cut expectations in July, bond yields higher as core prices growth surprises slightly to the upside though Chinese...
Summary: US President criticises Bitcoin and warns Facebook Industrial production rises in the Eurozone Chinese latest trade...
Turkish lira is down by 0.80% against the US dollar today, during a rather quiet session on the currency market. Currency plunge is associated with information...
Summary: - Daimler (DAI.DE) sinks after another profit warning - DAX (DE30) looks towards the support zone - Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) CEO speaks on M&A...
Summary: - Industrial production data from euro area to be released in the morning - US PPI inflation expected to have decelerated in June - Czech National...
