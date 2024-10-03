Chart of the day - TNOTE (29.04.2024)
On Wednesday, the third meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Board regarding interest rates will take place this year. Investors expect no changes in...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Spanish CPI: actual 3.3% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; Spanish...
What a morning for the yen. After a sharp rally on the back of the Bank of Japan meeting on Friday, USD/JPY surged to 160.00, however, it has since dropped...
Today, investors will see several interesting publications from European Union member countries. Inflation reports for April from countries such as Spain...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region have a positive session. The biggest gains are seen in Chinese indices: CHN.cash (+0.96%) and HK.cash (+1.35%)....
The last session of this week on the stock exchanges brought substantial gains in stock index valuations. The Polish WIG20 gained 1.31%, the German...
Abbvie (ABBV.US) is down nearly 4.0% after publishing its first quarter 2024 results. Investor reaction to the release reflects a mixed report. The declines...
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.1% today, leading to another wave of weakness in the Japanese yen, resulting in the USDJPY pair hitting...
PCE data did not cause major changes in the market Bond yields erase gains after yesterday's GDP report The dollar gains despite initial losses...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for April: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 79.0; forecast...
Thyssenkrupp is selling part of its stake in steel business to a Czech company. Consumer confidende in Germany rises. Traton...
A monthly data pack for March from the United States, including PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was closely watched as PCE is...
The results of Alphabet have turned out better than market expectations, and the company's prospects in terms of AI and cloud segment growth, as well...
The shares of Snap (SNAP.US), a U.S.-based company that creates social media app Snapchat, are gaining nearly 25% before the opening of this week's...
Microsoft reported fiscal-Q3 results yesterday Report turned out to be better-than-expected almost all across the board Cloud revenue accounts for...
A sharp move could be spotted on the Japanese yen market this morning, with investors wondering whether Bank of Japan decided to intervene. JPY has been...
8 AM GMT - Spanish unemployment rate: 12.29% vs 11.92% exp. vs 11.76% previously Retail sales (seasonally adjusted): 0.6% YoY vs 2.2% exp....
Bank of Japan today held rates unchanged at 0.1% level, leading to another wave of Japanese yen depreciation, as USDJPY hit 156 level at 34-year highs....