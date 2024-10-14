Trump disappointed as China backslides on its promises
Summary: Donald Trump accused China of backsliding on promises regarding higher purchases of agricultural products Chinese press suggests a rate...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: S&P500 remains above 3000 US core CPI Y/Y rises to 2.1% Oil hits 6-week high as Gulf tensions rise Branson...
Summary: S&P500 trading around 3000 ahead of the cash open Rise in Core CPI to weigh on Fed cut hopes? US Small caps...
Summary: US headline inflation for June meets expectations Core prices rise somewhat more than forecast The greenback benefits from the data,...
Platinum: A gargantuan increase in investment demand in the first quarter of the year, mainly from ETF funds A quarterly balance was -550k...
Summary: Brent Oil above $67 as Iranian ships approach UK vessels Market builds on yesterday’s gains Parity warning...
Summary: - German DAX underperforms other indices from the Western Europe - Downward momentum on DE30 eases after reaching the support zone - Gerresheimer...
Summary: - ECB to publish minutes today, WASDE report release in the afternoon - Second day of Powell’s congressional testimonies - US CPI inflation...
Summary: The account of the latest Fed meeting has cemented expectations regarding a rate cut later this month Japanese yen strengthens, the US...
Summary: Powell reaffirms dovish message on Capitol Hill S&P500 hits new record high; Gold jumps as USD slides DE30: Infineon...
Summary: Crude oil inventories: -9.5M vs -1.9M exp. -1.1M prior Comparable drop to last night’s API reading Oil (+2.3%)...
Summary: CHFPLN is trading within a wide consolidation range Daily chart hints at buyers being in favor Intraday traders should pay attention...
Summary: Equities receive boost from Fed chair Powell strongly hints at imminent rate cuts S&P500 back at 2995; turns green...
Powell’s comments from testimony weaken the US dollar ahead of another important monetary event – FOMC minutes. Powell says that uncertainties...
The US Q2 earnings season will kick off at the beginning of the next week. One may expect that not only reported earnings will matter for stocks’...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: +0.3% vs +0.3% exp. -0.4% prior Industrial and manufacturing production both recover GBPUSD seeks to move...
Summary: - Fresenius Medical Care (FME.DE) tries to recoup some of yesterday’s losses - DAX (DE30) plunges below the breakout level - Cypress...
Summary: - Bank of Canada expected to leave rates unchanged today - Powell to testify in the House of Representatives - FOMC minutes to be released...
