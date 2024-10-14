Macroeconomic update: will strong NFP stop Fed from cutting rates?
NFP surprises, challenging task for the Fed Industrial slump continues PMIs decline in Asia across the board US – strong NFP, but is...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
NFP surprises, challenging task for the Fed Industrial slump continues PMIs decline in Asia across the board US – strong NFP, but is...
Starting from the W1 interval, we can see that gold is continuing its upward trend and the upward momentum has accelerated after the break above...
Summary: US economy added 224k new jobs last month Average hourly earnings rose 3.1% YoY, slightly weaker than expected US dollar moves higher...
Coffee prices continue a strong rally this Friday on concerns over frost that could visit some of the areas in Brazil this weekend. Coffee gains nearly...
Summary: European indices begin Friday’s trading with modest declines DAX (DE30) likely to make a corrective move Factory orders for May...
Summary: US jobs report may confirm a July rate decrease Canadian data have been above expectations of late, what will today’s release show? Ivey...
Summary: China demands to lift all US tariffs in order to reach a deal with Washington Beijing seems to be reluctant to increase purchases of US...
Summary: - Genuine Parts Company focuses on replacement parts for automotive and industrial sectors - US remain the key market for the company - Genuine...
The May NFP report was weak and it accelerated a debate on interest rate cuts in the US. While investors are now certain the cut would take place in July,...
Summary: Major indices open slightly higher today following the new highs on Wall Street DAX (DE30) appears to be en route to the highs localized...
Summary: No session on Wall Street due to Independence Day Retail sales from the Eurozone Some central bankers on the agenda 10:00 am BST...
Summary: Leaders from the US and China are expected to hold a phone call next week as they seek to find a solution to the ongoing trade dispute A...
Summary: - Non-manufacturing ISM declines to the lowest level since July 2017 - S&P 500 trades at fresh ATH - Oil erases daily gain as DOE shows...
Summary: - US indices trade higher on the eve of Independence Day - Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps on record delivery numbers - Broadcom (AVGO.US) said to be...
Today’s key macroeconomic releases from the US clearly missed expectations with the ADP report showing another modest increase in employment, ISM...
Summary: - ADP report shows small-than-expected increase in employment - Non-manufacturing ISM declines to the lowest level since July 2017 - EURUSD...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The British pound has found itself under pressure recently. Disappointing PMI readings published today and yesterday encouraged bears to take action. Services...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator