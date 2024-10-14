Crypto newsletter: Why does Bitcoin tend to rally during weekends?
Summary: Several reasons why Bitcoin tends to appreciate during weekends Interest of crypto-related applications has not seen any increase so far...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - European equities advance in spite of declines in Asia - DAX (DE30) trades back in the vicinity of 12600 pts handle - Bayer (BAYN.DE) may...
Summary: UK services PMI is expected to become unchanged, risks tilted to the downside ADP report will show the performance of the US...
Summary: Christine Lagarde, chief of the IMF, has been formally nominated to become a new ECB president; what does it mean for the euro? Slight...
Summary: - Oil sinks in spite of the extension of OPEC output cut agreement - GBP dips after comments from BoE Governor Carney - European and Asian...
Summary: - US stock market indices post minor gains on Tuesday - Coty (COTY.US) tries to recover after yesterday’s major slump - Tesla (TSLA.US)...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the NZDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Gold launched the week lower on the back of G20 optimism Coffee keeps moving higher and the price still has some room to extend gains EURPLN...
Cryptocurrencies saw a major rally this spring and a real rollercoaster over the first couple of days of the summer, with Bitcoin surging to as high as...
Oil: - Oil prices were recently impacted by turmoil in the Middle East, G20 meeting and OPEC agreement - Trump says he has a lot of time to negotiate...
Summary: - European stocks trade lower on Tuesday - DAX (DE30) pulls back towards week’s opening price - Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) said to have discussed...
Summary: UK construction PMI will be released before noon Manufacturing PMI for Canada for June seems to be the sole reading of note this afternoon Some...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia cuts its main rate to 1%, as expected, more rate reductions could be on the cards if economic growth does not...
Summary: - US-China trade truce boosts moods on the equity markets - OPEC to extend output cut agreement by 9 months - TRY gains on sanction relief...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: - UK manufacturing PMI dives further into contraction area in June - US manufacturing ISM beats estimates but still falls to the lowest level...
Summary: - Wall Street eyes higher opening as outcome of G20 summit sparks widespread optimism - Nasdaq (US100) trades slightly below early-May peak -...
Summary: Equity indices launched the week higher on the back of G20 optimism. S&P500 (US500) reaches new ATH in a pre-session trading NASDAQ...
