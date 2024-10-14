What’s next for Turkish lira after elections in Istanbul?
Summary: AKP candidate conceded defeat in an election rerun in Istanbul, restoring democratic foundations in the country Turkish authorities may...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: A truce between the US and China helps Europen equities recover DAX (DE30) breaks, tests and bounces off its key short-term level Bayer...
Summary: Preliminary inflation readings from Germany and Spain to draw attention today A bunch of soft indicators from the EC for the Eurozone...
Summary: The US and China have reportedly agreed to a truce in the ongoing trade war Trump warns there will be substantial additional tariffs if...
Summary: - Trump attack social media companies and Powell in an interview - Oil surges on biggest stockpile drop since September 2016 - Mnuchin said...
Summary: - Crude oil stockpiles dropped 12.79 million barrels - Distillates and gasoline inventories also experience major decline - WTI prints new...
Summary: - Donald Trump continues to criticize Powell - Nasdaq (US100) bounces off the 23.6% Fibo level - Alphabet (GOOGL.US) remains under pressure...
The USDCHF currency pair reacted to the key support. Looking at the weekly interval, we can see that the pair delivered the corrective move with the same...
Summary: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announces he is “long” on Bitcoin, the major cryptocurrency has tripled its value so far this year Bitcoin...
The US Treasury Secretary has just said that the trade deal with China is 90% ready, causing eruption of market optimism as investors await a pivotal Trump-Xi...
Summary: European stock markets open lower on Wednesday after mixed trading in Asia Mario Draghi tests legal boundaries for quantitative easing DAX...
Summary: US durable goods orders for May is the key reading for this afternoon Czech central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged DoE report...
Summary: RBNZ left rates unchanged but signalled a possible need to act in the future China suspends meat imports from Canada after finding false...
The yesterday’s decision of the US President, Donald Trump, to impose sanctions on prominent Iranian politicians made US-Iran relationship even more...
Powell’s speech scheduled for 6:00 pm BST was the most awaited event of the day. However, before we move to what Powell said, let’s mentioned...
Summary: - Consumer confidence and housing market data disappoints - Dow Jones (US30) tests support level at 26650 pts - AbbVie (ABBV.US) is said to...
Oil: Middle East conflict is the main driver of the crude price moves now United States impose new sanctions on Iran. Iran claims that...
