Economic calendar: Day with PMIs
Summary: - German manufacturing PMI expected to show slight improvement - US manufacturing PMI to stay unchanged in June - Fed speakers may offer some...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - Trump decides not to retaliate against Iran after drone attack - Mixed picture of the Asian PMIs - Gold at the highest level since August...
Summary: Bank of England turns dovish as rates kept unchanged UK retail sales drop; Cold weather blamed S&P500 reaches new...
Summary: Large gains across US indices after dovish Fed Philly Fed shows sharp drop S&P500 moves up to new record high Despite...
Summary: BoE vote 9-0 to keep base rate at 0.75% Move inline with forecasts but message a little more dovish Selling seen in GBP...
Summary: UK retail sales M/M : -0.5% vs -0.5% exp Unseasonably cold weather cited behind the drop Pound continues to recover;...
Summary: Markets continue to be driven by Fed decision Bank of England set to announce latest policy at 12PM (BST) UK retail sales...
Fed maintains rates but signals rate cuts Dot-plot suggest 2 cuts in 2019 a possibility Dollar slides, stocks slightly up The Fed maintained...
The FOMC maintained interest rates unchanged but issued a fairly dovish statement, suggesting that it will monitor the situation and act accordingly. The...
Summary: Oil rallies after drop in US stockpiles CAD jumps on CPI beat Pound seeks to recover as inflation meets forecasts Quiet...
Summary: Oil turns positive after drop in inventories DOE: -3.1M vs -1.3M exp; API: -0.8M US production also falls by 100k barrels A...
Summary: US indices trading mixed ahead of key Fed decision US central bank expected to deliver dovish message CAD rallies on...
The EURGBP currency pair has been trading in a wide range for a long time. The past three upward moves were equal in size. We are now observing the...
Summary: Facebook rolls out its cryptocurrency strategy, the project backed by Visa, Mastercard or PayPal JP Morgan suggests importance of Bitcoin...
After a nervous May global markets moved sharply higher in anticipation that central banks will once again bail investors from troubles. These hopes were...
UK CPI Y/Y: 2.0% vs 2.0% exp. Prior 2.1% Pound moves off 5-month low GBPUSD in focus over the Fed Ahead of tomorrow’s...
Summary: - Siemens (SIE.DE) plans to cut 2700 jobs in power and gas division - DAX (DE30) tries to stay above the 12300 pts handle - Volkswagen (VOW.DE)...
Summary: - FOMC to announce rate decision at 7:00 pm BST - Canadian inflation seen accelerating in May - Oil stockpiles forecasted to drop by 1.1 million...
Summary: Asian equities bounce back on hopes related to a Trump-Xi meeting in Japan later this month Weak Japanese trade data, better NZ CA for...
