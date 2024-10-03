Economic calendar: US PCE inflation in the markets spotlight
Futures suggest higher stock market opening in Europe ECB 1-year and 3-year inflation expectations All eyes on US PCE inflation data With...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Sentiments on Wall Street improved after Microsoft and Alphabet released higher than anticipated earnings, with strong results in cloud services and...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Microsoft (MSFT.US) provided better than expected results on almost every measure and very strong performance of Azure...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains almost 1.5% as Big Tech companies Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported stronger than anticipated Q1...
European market sentiment was mostly weak today. The DAX and CAC40 lost more than 0.9%, the exception was the UK's FTSE, which posted a nearly 0.5%...
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.UK) sued Pfizer and BioNTech in US federal court, accusing both companies of infringing GSK patents related...
Declines on Wall Street are accelerating after today's release of Q1 2024 GDP data. The annualized change in GDP was just 1.6%, against a forecast...
Chicago wheat futures on CBOT are still traded in the $615 per bushel zone amid concerns about lack of raining in US and Russia wheat growing areas and...
Wall Street opens the session in a weak mood. US100 loses almost 1% Dow Jones (US30) and Russell 2000 (US2000) record the biggest declines, losing...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Meta Platforms reported Q1 2024 earnings yesterday after close of Wall Street session Q1 results beat expectations Forward guidance disappoints Meta...
The BoJ raised the interest rate for the first time since 2007 at its March meeting The bank also lifted its yield curve control program and reduced...
It’s been a surprising week for the markets. Firstly, the US tech giants did not impact the markets as a unified block with the market favouring...
US GDP (Q1) QoQ advance: 1.6% vs 2.5% exp. and 3.4% previously (GDP deflator seasonally adjusted: 3.1% vs 1.7% previously) US GDP price index: 3.1%...
Today at 01:30 PM BST, preliminary GDP data from the US for Q1 2024 will be published. The consensus points to an average annualized growth of 2.6% compared...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. CBRT was expected to keep rates unchanged,...
Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel to report earnings today Reports will be released after close of Wall Street session Cloud, AI and ad revenue in focus...
German DAX loses bullish momentum Numerous releases of companies' quarterly results HelloFresh clearly beats forecasts for adjusted EBITDA General...
Meta’s earnings were always going to be a key event for financial markets, they are the first of the mega cap tech stocks to report results, at the...
The Japanese yen is again one of the weakest currencies among the G10 today, falling to record low levels the day before the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision....