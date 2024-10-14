USDJPY - recommendation from Bank of America ML
Bank of America ML issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
- SNB expected to hold rates unchanged - Semi-important data from the US and EU 8:30 am BST - SNB rate decision. The Swiss National Bank has kept interest...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses in the G10 basket following the labour market report Asian equities decline this morning after the...
Summary: Oil still lower by 2% on the day after inventory build US stocks pull back near to last week’s closing level Beyond...
Summary: EIA inventories: +2.2M vs -1.0M exp Build smaller than API; Production also falls Oil remains lower on the day The...
Summary: S&P500 back near last week’s closing level; 2873 CPI comes in below forecast Beyond Meat shares tumble on broker...
Summary: US100 shows signs of weakness on D1 interval The index pulls back following a test of the key resistance level Taking a look at the...
Corn: Corn planting in the US accelerated last week due to less rainfall Possible losses due to belated planting as well as adverse weather...
Summary: Further appreciation seen in sterling No-deal Brexit threat remains Oil drops 2% ahead of inventory data There’s...
Summary: - European stocks start Wednesday’s session lower - DAX (DE30) tries to stay within the resistance zone - Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) sent...
- CBRT may deliver more dovish message - US CPI inflation expected to have slowed slightly in May - Will DOE report confirm another major build signalled...
Summary: Oil prices trade lower this morning following the API release as well as updated forecasts from the EIA Chinese equities lose momentum...
Summary: S&P500 pulls back after hitting 5-week high DE30: No merger between Commerzbank and ING? GBP looks to gain as UK...
Market participants await for publication of the monthly supply and demand report from the US Department of Agriculture. The report should show a significant...
Gold The past two weeks were good for the gold bulls to say the least. Gold price broke above YTD highs prior to the weekend. In spite of a...
Summary: More gains seen for US markets ahead of the opening bell S&P500 back above the 2900 level Selling into last night’s...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Sell...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: UK unemployment remains near multi-decade low Wages rise more than expected EURGBP pulls back from near 5-month high The...
