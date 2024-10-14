Pound looks to extend recovery; Service sector data beats
Summary: UK service PMI: 51.0 vs 50.6 exp and 50.4 prior Beats forecasts but overall surveys suggest slowing economy UK stocks...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Beginning of trading has not brought a clear direction DE30 is closing the important technical resistance SAP (SAP.DE) among top performers...
Summary: Final PMIs from European economies including the first (and last) reading for the UK services sector, non-manufacturing ISM from the US...
Summary: New Zealand dollar leads the gains following comments from a RBNZ official Aussie gets the weak GDP report, Australian PMIs mixed Wall...
Summary: US indices rally; S&P500 50 points off recent lows Stocks react positively to Powell DE30: VW shares gain after...
USDZAR soars by as much as 1.6% on Tuesday despite good moods on emerging markets as the GDP report for South Africa disappointed markets. The first quarter...
Summary: Equities recover after recent declines Positive trade talk from China aides the recovery Fed chair Powell to speak at...
- GBPUSD with potential inverse head and shoulders pattern - Gold rallies after breaking above the consoldiation range - US500 defends key support zone GBPUSD Brexit...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin with declines after falls in Asia and on tech stocks in the US A short-lived bounce in the DE30 looks likely VW...
Summary: Preliminary core inflation from EMU for May will be released before noon US durable goods for April (final) UK construction PMI expected...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia reduces its cash rate to the record lowest level Aussie remains little changed as the move was expected NASDAQ...
Summary: - European stocks erase morning drop - US stocks trade higher but techs lag - Precious metals move significantly higher as trade tensions escalate -...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers decided to resign - Nasdaq (US100) fails to bounce higher at the beginning of the...
Summary: - DE30 launched new week lower - A move towards the 161.8% Fibo level of the latest upward impulse may be on the cards - Price is testing range...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI falls in May the most since the 2016 Brexit referendum A substantial decline is a result of huge stockpiling seen...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin the new week with widespread declines A political reshuffle in the ruling coalition in Germany after Social...
