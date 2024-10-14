Economic calendar: The day of PMIs
Summary: A set of final PMI readings is expected to be released over the day US manufacturing ISM for May and construction spending for April on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: A set of final PMI readings is expected to be released over the day US manufacturing ISM for May and construction spending for April on...
Summary: Asian equity markets decline at the beginning of the new week following a heavy sell-off on Wall Street China released the white paper...
Summary: Stocks tumble as trade tensions escalate DE30: Wirecard sinks on new interest from prosecutors Peso swoons after Trump...
- Mixed data from the United States - Chinese manufacturing PMI moves back below 50 pts - Significant drop in European inflation figures US - Mixed...
- PCE inflation in April at 1.6% YOY - Reading in line with market expectations - Market barely reacts to the data The US PCE inflation data has just...
Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico over the night in response to an alleged surge in illicit migration on the Southern border. The move caught...
Summary: Rising trade tensions send US stocks to 2 ½ month lows Will we see a Trump put? Gold rallies in risk-off trade...
Summary: - European stock market sink on Mexico tariffs - DAX (DE30) pulls back towards 50% Fibo level of last year’s downward move - Wirecard...
Summary: - Italy and German to release CPI figures in the morning - Canadian economy expected to have grown 1.2% YoY in Q1 2019 - US PCE inflation seen...
Summary: - Trump imposes levies on Mexico as migration surges - Chinese manufacturing PMI back below the 50 pts threshold - Asian indices sink on risk-averse...
Summary: Oil drops after DOE draw of -0.3M; US production increases Stocks attempt to recover from recent declines Stock of the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Global Payments (GPN.US) to merge with Total System Services (TSS.US) - Transaction will create payments company with strong international...
Summary: Stock indices looking to recover from Wednesday’s declines US Q1 GDP: 3.1% vs 3.2% prior 2800 remains a key line...
Summary: Bitcoin tends to soar over the weekends Bitcoin price seems to be correlated with the number of tweets and Google searches Are the "whales"...
The Turkish lira is leading the gains in the FX market being up 1.8% against the US dollar. Its strength came after a phone call between Donald Trump and...
Summary: GBPUSD holds support around the $1.26 handle Brexit concerns hit UK car production Thomas Cook stock doubles from the...
Summary: European stock markets open in green despite declines seen on Wall Street DAX (DE30) managed to close above its crucial demand area yesterday Slower...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator