Economic calendar: Second reading of US GDP
Summary: Second reading of US GDP for Q1 seems to be the most important print for today Preliminary inflation data from Spain for May Weekly...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: AUD and NZD lead the gains this morning despite weaker data Wall Street extends its pullback, Chinese stocks mostly follow UK car sales...
Summary: US indices break below key supports S&P500 drops to 2 ½ month low DE30: German unemployment surges BOC...
Summary: Red across the board for US indices ahead of the open S&P500 falls below 2800 to 2 ½ month low Head and Shoulders...
Wheat: Strong rises in corn and wheat prices due to uncertainty regarding planting Seasonality suggests a possible price rise lasting...
At the beginning of 2019, nobody expected that grains could become one of the hottest markets of the year. At that time, the prime factor behind low prices were...
At the beginning of the year nobody expected that grains could become one of the hottest markets. Until then, there were many reports suggesting perfect...
Summary: FTSE falls below 7200 as equities slump Surprise rise in German unemployment Investors see two Fed rate cuts this year There’s...
Summary: Europen equity markets open broadly lower German unemployment unexpectedly surges in May Wirecard shares decline more than 3% after...
Summary: Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates unchanged Regional manufacturing Fed index from Richmond Some central bankers on the agenda 8:30...
Summary: New Zealand’s business confidence and activity improved in May The US adds five new countries to its watchlist (it includes possible...
Summary: US stock markets resume near key support ITA40 falls to lowest level since March Pound remains under pressure Top...
Summary: US stock markets to open near Friday’s closing level NASDAQ near key support; Price near D1 cloud Citi cuts Apple...
Summary: Polish equity index bounces off the key support, economic foundations remain firm South African rand being negatively affected by politics Copper...
Moods on equity markets are far from upbeat but while DE30 or US indices hover above this month’s lows, ITA40 has just slumped to the lowest level...
Summary: GBP struggles with political headwinds Tory leadership race in focus M&S and easyJet face demotion risk Sterling...
Summary: European stock markets have begun today’s trading with slight declines Italian FTSE MIB suffers from the EC report regarding a possible...
Summary: Soft indicators from the EU will be released before noon Hungarian central bank expected to keep rates unchanged US consumer confidence...
