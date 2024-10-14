US dollar trades higher as US/UK traders come back
Summary: US dollar leads the gains in the morning after subdued trading on Monday European Commission considers an excessive debt procedure against...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - Thin trading amid UK and US holidays - EPP/S&D alliance loses majority in the European Parliament - EC considers fining Italy over budget -...
Summary: - Hungarian forint weakens ahead of central bank meeting - South African rand pulls back amid cabinet appointment delay - Turkish lira trades...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: CDU/CSU wins the European elections, SPD experiences a sharp drop in support, excellent result for Greens European elections are another...
Summary: Expect thin liquidity over the day due to a holiday in both the US and the UK Polish unemployment data will be released before noon ECB’s...
Summary: A big alliance of EPP/S&D is set to lose its majority in a new European Parliament Eurosceptics win in France, Italy and the UK; in...
Summary: GBP choppy as UK PM May sets 7th June leave date US stocks look to recover into the weekend More soft data from the US DE30:...
Summary: US benchmarks trading higher ahead of the open Trump trade comments support the recovery Durable goods orders disappoint After...
- Streak of downbeat US data - PMIs decline in Europe, US and Asia - Australian dollar pressured by RBA’s dovishness US - PMIs within a striking...
Summary: UK PM May announces resignation Mixed reaction seen in the pound Oil on track for large weekly loss Theresa...
Theresa May has just announced that she will step down as the leader of her party on 7 June. May will continue to serve as the UK Prime Minister until...
Summary: - European equities push higher on the final trading day of the week - DAX (DE30) tries to climb back into the upward channel - Paul Achleitner...
Summary: - Cryptocurrencies saw rapid gains since the beginning of May - Rally on Ethereum market eased after reaching resistance zone - A short-term...
Summary: - UK retail sales for April expected to show 4.5% YoY advance - Durable goods orders data gains importance amid weak PMIs - Riksbank Deputy...
Summary: - Trump says Huawei may become part of a trade deal - Eurosceptics suffer unexpected defeat in the Netherlands - AUD moves lower as forecasters...
Summary: Oil extends losses since inventory data Large declines seen in major stock benchmarks Stock of the week: VF corporation Is...
Preliminary release of the US PMI indices for May turned out to be a huge disappointment. Both services and manufacturing gauges saw significant decline...
Summary: Incredible quarter for Bitcoin Moderate slowdown in the cryptocurrency market SEC's postpones the decision on Bitcoin ETF again,...
