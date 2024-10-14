Stocks under pressure ahead of Wall St. open; Apple to start lower
Summary: European benchmarks drag US peers lower Soft EU data weighs on sentiment Apple to begin lower as UBS cut price target The...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - VF Corporation (VFC.US) split into two entities - Low-growth jeans business separated from the company - Long history of dividend payouts -...
Summary: EPP and S&D coalition is projected to lose a majority after elections this month Performance of Eurosceptic parties may affect financial...
Summary: Speculation rife that PM May set to leave GBP remains near recent lows Stocks slump after EU PMIs A surprising...
Summary: - Cocoa prices moved sharply higher on production concerns - Price reached key resistance zone - Short-term pullback may be on the cards Trade:...
Summary: Private consumption was the major factor behind GDP growth in Q1 in Germany German PMIs fail to improve, a huge divergence between soft...
Summary: German preliminary PMIs came in below the consensus French PMIs proved to be better than expected EURUSD declines following the release...
Summary: European PMIs in the spotlight in the morning, US PMIs in the afternoon IFO survey for May to be published before noon ECB minutes unlikely...
Summary: Japanese PMI for manufacturing slipped below a 50-point mark due to contracting new export orders PM May is reportedly close to submit...
Summary: - FOMC Minutes did not show that rate cut discussion was held - Discussion on bond portfolio maturity postponed for “some time” -...
Summary: - FOMC Minutes to be released at 7:00 pm BST - Markets wonder whether central bankers discussed rate cut - USDIDX at 2-year highs, EURUSD close...
Summary: - Mnuchin says his does not plan to go to China - FANG+ index (USFANG) halts decline at the support zone - Target (TGT.US) surges in pre-market...
Gold: Gold prices keep moving nearby their local lows seen at the end of April ETFs are slowly but surely increasing their gold holdings...
Summary: European stock markets start Wednesday’s trading flat British FTSE 100 (UK100) leads the gains in Europe due to GBP weakness Daimler...
Consumer prices in the UK rose by 2.1% y/y in April Weaker core inflation not a good news for the GBP Brexit concerns weigh on GBPUSD with elections...
Summary: UK inflation is expected to accelerate in April FOMC minutes to reveal more details when it comes to a future course in monetary policy Weekly...
Summary: Japanese trade data for April showed another decline in exports US reportedly considers to blacklist a Chinese surveillance technology...
Summary: Stock indices recover from Monday’s decline Australian stocks hit post-GFC highs DE30: Deutsche Bank hits all-time...
Summary: - CAD benefits from Trump’s words and rebound on the oil market - FTSE MIB (ITA40) pulls back amid political uncertainty - Soybean benefits...
