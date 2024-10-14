Wall St to open firmly higher; Boeing gains on bird strike news
Summary: Stock indices gain ahead of the US open S&P500 back around the 2860 mark Boeing rises on crash developments; Kohl...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: Stock indices gain ahead of the US open S&P500 back around the 2860 mark Boeing rises on crash developments; Kohl...
GBPUSD keeps declining and has just dropped below 1.27 for the first time since January. Investors are nervous as the PM Theresa May tries to convince...
Summary: Further declines seen in the pound Political concerns continue to weigh Australian stocks hit 11-year high There’s...
Summary: European stock markets have begun Tuesday’s trading with moderate gains BASF shares upgraded by Bankhaus Metzler Deutsche Bank...
Summary: US existing home sales for April is the most interesting reading today Poland’s labour market data to come in before noon A lot...
Summary: Minutes as well as RBA’s Lowe pointed to a rate cut possibility as soon as next month Australian banking regulator signals plans...
Summary: Equities begin the week on the back foot Tesla tumbles < 200 after analyst warning DE30: Infineon Technologies suspends...
Summary: Bitcoin trading lower by around 4% Market failed to breach prior high near 8450 Possible double top forming Last...
Summary: US markets set to begin lower Head and shoulders forming on S&P500? Tesla called to open lower after analyst downgrade A...
Summary: Trade tension remain at the fore of investors minds Oil rises on Saudi hints Aussie gains after election shock The...
Summary: European equity markets have started the week with moderate declines DE30 trades within the bullish channel Infineon Technologies (IFX.DE)...
Summary: Chicago Fed manufacturing index the sole index of note today Some central bankers on the agenda too 1:30 pm BST - Chicago Fed manufacturing...
Summary: Australian dollar rises 0.8% this morning after elections taking place last weekend Japanese GDP comes in above expectations, the details...
Summary: US indices recover from soft start Stock of the week: AbbVie DE30: BMW under pressure as Euro car sales drop Pound...
Summary: US stocks to open lower after 3 days of gains Forthcoming session could be pivotal Nvidia beats watered down earnings...
Conflicting data from the US China sees slump in April Europe awaits the PMIs for May US - some promising signs This week brought very contradicting...
Summary: - AbbVie (ABBV.US) owns world’s best selling drug - The company trades at lower earnings and sales multiples than peers - Humira patent...
Summary: GBPUSD falls to lowest level since January Political concerns weigh on the pound Brexit talks set to end; Hardliner to...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator