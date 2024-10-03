Economic calendar: quarterly results from Alphabet, Intel, and Microsoft 📃
On the one before last trading day of this week, investors are set for another batch of important data, this time the focus will mainly be on financial...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Asia-Pacific stock indexes are having a mixed session. Chinese indexes are gaining the most, with the CHN.cash index up 0.96% and the HK.cash index...
IBM announced solid Q1 2024 results, but the stock is down in after-hours trading. While the decline isn't as severe as Meta's, it's likely...
Meta reported relatively strong results for Q1 2024, exceeding market expectations in terms of EPS and total revenue, but presenting weaker results for...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2%, Dow Jones drops 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 trades 0.5% lower Tesla...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Hasbro (HAS.US), US toys and games company, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Stock rallies over 10% following release of Q1 2024...
Contrasts in the gold market are currently more visible than ever before. Just recently, historical highs were recorded at just over $2,430 per ounce,...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a build in headline...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6503 Target:...
Wall Street indices open mostly higher US100 halts recovery move at 38.2% retracement Texas Instruments jumps 7% after earnings Wall Street...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares have become one of the winners of the artificial intelligence trend, bouncing nearly 550% from the 2022 low. The company...
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 1:30 pm BST today, following release of data from the United States and Canada. US durable goods orders data for...
The shares of aerospace giant Boeing (BA.US) are gaining nearly 3% before the opening of today's cash session on Wall Street. The reason for the gains...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q1 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of Wall Street session. Report turned out to be a disappointment when compared to...
Profits at one of the largest U.S. telecom corporations AT&T (T.US) beat expectations, although sales came in lower than forecast, in a highly competitive...
German DAX maintains part of morning gains Kering falls 8% after release of quarterly results Evotec presents unfulfilling forecasts for 2024 Overall...
CBI industrial orders from the United Kingdom came in -23 vs -16 exp. and -18 previously At the same time the UK business optimism came in better...
The token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Binancecoin (BNB) has been showing incredible resilience recently and is doing better...