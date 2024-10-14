Commodity wrap - Cotton, Cocoa, Gold, Soybean
Cotton: Cotton prices plunged following the latest WASDE release Production expectations in the US have increased of late due to better weather...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: FTSE little changed after bullish outside day Barclays gains despite unwanted attention German Dax continues to probe...
Summary: - Two big banks are considering Commerzbank takeover - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test the lower limit of the upward channel - Trade war causes...
Summary: - EUR traders wait for GDP contribution data - US retail sales expected to increase slightly in April - DOE report expected to show a 2.1 million...
Summary: A set of macroeconomic readings for April came in well below expectations Part of volatility in industrial production could have been...
Summary: Bitcoin extends on recent rally; Ripple jumps 25% Are trade wars a catalyst for Crypto surge? US stocks recover after...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of the cash open Trade tensions lower the bar for Fed to cut? Morgan Stanley upgrades...
Summary: SP500 (US500) comes back to the support Oil prices affected by many factors Has the TRY’s decline come to an end? The beginning...
A fierce return of the trade conflict between the US and China has had a major negative impact on many markets like equity indices, Australian dollar...
Summary: GBP little changed after employment data Bitcoin surges back above $8000 ETHBTC retests prior support around 0.2420 The...
Summary: - Bayer (BAYN.DE) ordered to pay $2 billion in damages - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) halts decline at the support zone - Volkswagen (VOW.DE) to...
Summary: - Minor slowdown in the UK wage growth forecasted - Swedish CPI inflation expected to rise above Riksbank’s target in April - ZEW indices...
Summary: Stocks in the US plunged on Monday after Beijing announced it would raise tariffs on US goods Fed’s Rosengren says it is premature...
Summary: No trade agreement reached during the talks in Washington; China will raise tariffs on 5000 US goods from the 1st of June Wall Street...
Summary: - China strikes back with announcement of tariffs on $60 billion of US goods - Indices from Wall Street feel the pain from trade tensions -...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Dow Jones (US30) paints a triple top pattern - Will the 200-session moving average fend off the bears? - Index trades within a steep downward...
Summary: - Rumours on Renault-Nissan merger send German carmakers lower - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) breaks below key support zone - Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE)...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
