Massive DOE build sends Oil back below $72 handle
Summary: DOE weekly inventory change: +9.9M vs +1.3M exp Largest build in almost 6 months; Production reaches record high Oil price falls lower in response....
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: S&P500 set to open at new record high Apple called to open 5% higher after earnings ADP employment change smashes forecasts US stocks...
Summary: Apple shares jump after earnings update Rise leads S&P500 to new record highs Busy economic calendar with Fed decision...
Summary: Nasdaq pulls back with Alphabet called to open -7% Green shoots in China nipped in the bud? EURUSD back at $1.12 after...
Summary: EURUSD rises after data from both sides of the Atlantic US CB consumer confidence: 129.2 vs 126.8 exp German CPI M/M:...
Oil: - Developments concerning sanctions on Iran saw mixed response on the oil markets - Trump called OPEC to boost output in order to mitigate lack...
Summary: Nasdaq futures trade back below 7800 level Alphabet to begin sharply lower after earnings Amazon prints Golden Cross There...
Summary: Pound could be volatile later this week when the BoE meets Silver prices could benefit if global economic activity keeps improving FTSE100...
Today - US: Conference Board (3pm BST) Wednesday – US: ADP report (1:15pm), ISM manufacturing (3pm), Fed decision (7pm) Thursday – UK: Bank...
Summary: Chinese manufacturing disappoints Alphabet drops after announcing revenue miss BP blames low prices as profits fall The latest...
Just four months ago the Fed hiked interest rates and signalled further increases in 2019. Fast forward to present and there's some speculation that...
Summary: Flat opening across major European equity markets DAX breaks the support line, what to expect next? Alphabet shares plunged in after...
Summary: European inflation for April to shed first light on price trends in the Eurozone Advance reading of GDP from the Eurozone economy Canadian...
Summary: Chinese PMI failed to provide convincing signs of an economic recovery Australian dollar moves down in response to the data Business...
Summary: US stocks hit new record highs Fed’s preferred inflation measure dips Target recovers after broker upgrade DE30:...
Summary: S&P500 pressing against record high Fed’s preferred inflation measure drops Target gains on broker upgrade After...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DAX moves higher despite disappointing macroeconomic data Sellers try to take control, the key short-term trend line in the spotlight Over...
Summary: European stocks pullback from 2019 highs Several key economic events in the coming days Oil remains under pressure after Friday's...
