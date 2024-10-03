Chart of the day: AUDUSD (24.04.2024)
The Australian dollar is the best performing currency in the broad FX market today on the back of a higher-than-expected CPI inflation reading. Inflation...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Germany April Ifo business climate index 89.4 vs 88.8 expected Current conditions 88.9 vs 88.7 expected Expectations 89.9 vs 88.7 expected German...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended today...
Everyone knew that Tesla earnings for Q1 would be bad, and indeed they were. Earnings per share, revenues and adjusted net income were all lower than expected....
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended...
The electric car manufacturer showed results well below market expectations. Tesla is strongly feeling the competition from the Chinese producers, which...
Sentiments in the European session were positive today. Germany's DAX gained more than 1.5%, with the CAC40 up 0.8%. The British FTSE fared slightly...
US biopharmaceutical company, Biogen (BIIB.US), will report its results tomorrow; before Wall Street opens. Value-oriented fund Patient Capital Management...
According to still unconfirmed reports from a well-known 'Phone Chip Expert' profile on the Weibo platform, Apple is developing its own AI server...
US regional Richmond Fed index came in -7 vs -8 exp. and -11 previously US new home sales: 0.693k vs 0.669k exp. and 0.662 previously (8.8% MoM vs 1.1%...
U.S. indexes gain after market opening. US500 rises 0.6% after weaker than expected flash S&P PMI data Nearly 1% drop in oil prices improves Wall...
1, The FTSE 100 outlook The FTSE 100 had been a wall flower of the stock market during the Q1 market rally; however, it’s fighting back, and...
US S&P Composite flash PMI reading (April) came in 50.9 vs 52 exp. and 52.1 previously Manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs 52 exp. and 51.9 previously Services...
General Electric (GE.US) shares are gaining nearly 4.5% in pre-market trading following the release of better-than-expected results and optimistic full-year...
Futures on Chicago wheat surged almost 10% after the 'bottom' from rollover and are gaining today, for a third consecutive session. Wheat...
Gold Gold dropped over 100 USD per ounce from the peak last week, most likely due to the calming of the situation in the Middle East. After Israel's...
Futures quotes for Chinese benchmarks are on an upward wave today. We can at least partly see the reason for this in comments from UBS and Goldman Sachs,...
European with sizable gains during Tuesday's trading PMI data points to the strength of the European services sector SAP shares its quarterly...
Germany is the sick man of Europe no more. Thanks to its service sector, it now appears that it will exit recession, and the economic future could be bright....