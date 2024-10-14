What markets expect of Wall Street earnings season?
Summary: - Around 30 S&P 500 stocks have already released their reports for Q1 2019 - Earnings at the index level expected to fall for the first...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: US asks China to shift Agricultural tariffs Stocks remain near YTD peak; Empire state index beats Goldman Sachs beats...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The Turkish lira is the weakest currency on Monday as the unemployment rate in Turkey jumped to 14.7% - the highest level in more than 10 years! The lira...
Summary: Risk sentiment has improved following the credit data from China DAX (DE30) prone to a short-term pullback Room for gains over the next...
Summary: Brexit to take a back seat with parliamentary recess 3 key UK data points out in as many days Chinese GDP in focus for FTSE's...
Summary: - Lacklustre start to the European trading following strong gains last week - German banks suffer from lack of profitability - Will Spanish...
Summary: NY Empire State index to show sentiment among manufacturers in the region A few speeches of central bankers in the spotlight as well 1:30...
Summary: A widespread recovery has been seen across equity markets around the globe Mario Draghi called the Fed’s independence into question SNB’s...
Summary: S&P500 smashes through 2900 to new YTD peak Risk-on flows come after Chinese data DE30: Legal woes continue to pressure...
Surge in new credit in China Core inflation edges lower in the US UK manufacturing recovers Asia – Beijing tries it again After a...
Summary: US stocks called to open higher in risk-on trade S&P500 breaks above 2900 to hit new YTD highs JP Morgan begins earnings...
Summary: - Output cut agreement may be extended until the end of the year - Both grades of crude added to previous gains - No risks to the upward trend...
Summary: Pound little changed on the week despite Brexit news Stocks and Oil gain after China expands credit FTSE closes in on 2019 highs There’s...
Summary DE30 anticipating crucial PMI data EURUSD watching PMIs, US retail sales Inflation and wage data important for GBPUSD DE30 DE30...
Summary: - France reluctant towards the idea of trade talks with US - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recoup morning dip - One of the Deutsche Bank...
Summary: - Euro area industrial production seen dropping in February - UoM data should show slight deterioration - JP Morgan (JPM.US) and Wells Fargo...
Summary: The euro has reached its 2 and a half weeks peak fuelled by triggering buy stops in the EURJPY RBNZ’s Orr remains uncertain whether...
