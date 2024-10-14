DE30: European equities try to recover from yesterday’s plunge
Summary: - Low Rhine levels may hit German economy this summer as well - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to break back above the support zone - Deutsche...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - Emergency Brexit summit to be held today - Will Draghi provide more details on banks’ financing? - Minutes will reveal whether Fed...
Summary: Australian dollar moves somewhat higher this morning after a Debelle’s speech was not as dovish as expected “Fed is at, or...
Summary: Stocks pullback as US proposes new EU tariffs FTSE MIB erases gain on GDP and budget deficit headlines DE30: BASF to...
Summary: US stocks drift lower ahead of the opening bell DJIA continues to underperform the NASDAQ100 Latest analyst calls on...
FTSE MIB (ITA40) took a steep dive shortly after 1:00 pm CET. Bloomberg agency reported that the country is set to revise GDP forecast for 2019 from 1%...
Summary: - Bull market on Wall Street is not over yet - TNOTE pulls back towards the support level - WTI crude (OIL.WTI) trades above the resistance...
Summary: Pound remains highly sensitive to Brexit rumours Debenhams collapses Crude Oil makes fresh 2019 highs In a clear example of how...
This Wednesday will be crucial for the markets and especially for EURUSD and DE30 as traders await messages from the two most important central banks:...
Summary: - EU-China summit to be held today in Brussels - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) keeps trading below the 61.8% Fibo level - ECB may take bold stance...
Summary: -WASDE report to be published in the afternoon - API data forecasted to show an increase in crude inventories - Riksbank Deputy Governor Ohlsson...
Summary: The United States is considering imposing new levies on roughly $11 billion worth of EU goods Asian equities see mild gains, no moves...
Summary: US indices begin the week a little lower Boeing shares fall on broker downgrade DE30: BMW’s warning put German...
Equity market indices are moving lower today following a great start to the second quarter. Investors are becoming a bit more cautious in the face of mixed...
Summary: US indices trading a little lower before the opening bell US30 forming possible topping pattern Boeing called to open...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart - DAX (DE30) struggles in the vicinity of 12000 pts handle - Recently broken resistance...
Summary: Key week for Brexit ahead No-deal probabilites rising 1.2960 key support for GBPUSD Key events to watch this week: Monday: PM...
