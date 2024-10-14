Stock of the week: Cintas
Summary: - Cintas is the US business services company - Leader in the US uniform rental industry - Solid and sustainable dividend policy - Business...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The start of April has been great for stocks around the globe as investors welcomed better than expected business activity data from China and US. As result...
Summary: FTSE rallies to highest level since October Brexit deadlock shows little sign of ending UK Construction sector remains in contraction...
Summary: Erdogan’s AK Party lost support in Turkey's biggest cities Two paths Recep Erdogan can take after the political setback Weak...
Summary: - German and French leaders to pressure Irish PM and no-deal plans - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) rally eases after reaching 200-session moving average -...
Summary: - UK construction PMI forecasted to remain in ‘contraction’ area - Headline durable goods order seen declining in March - API report...
Bitcoin price surges Price breaks $4175 resistance with a massive momentum Bitcoin trades at the highest level in 2019 Is this a new beginning...
Summary: House of Commons rejected all four proposals to the May’s withdrawal agreement Pound slipped on the news, it keeps trading in the...
Summary: European markets build on previous gains Golden Cross for S&P500; ISM beats forecasts EURUSD under pressure after...
Summary: Pound gains on Common Market 2.0 hopes EURUSD not far from multi-year lows around 1.12 Strong US ISM and soft Eurozone...
US manufacturing ISM up to 55.3 pts. Weird retail sales report leaves mixed feelings US indices extend gains from European session The US ISM...
Summary: US indices all gap firmly higher after Chinese data; DJIA >26000 US retail sales disappoint; -0.2% vs +0.3% exp Golden...
Summary: - Stocks from Wall Street remain resilient to global uncertainties - S&P 500 (US500) eyes retest of all-time highs - The index trades near...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI: 55.1 vs 51.2 exp Increase largely due to record levels of stockpiling UK100 back near 5-month high of 7370 The...
Summary: - Giuseppe Conte warns Salvini about making “confusing” statements - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes test of the 200-session moving...
Summary: - NFP report expected to show solid wage growth once more - Another set of indicative votes to be held in the UK parliament - Pack of survey...
Summary: Chinese manufacturing activity expanded last month at its fastest pace in eight months Asian equity markets jump on improved sentiment China...
The final trading day of the week saw some major price moves on the global financial markets. Strong gains on the Chinese stock markets during Asian trading...
