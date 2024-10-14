Brexit update on the original Brexit date
Summary: - Still no consensus seen on the UK political scene - Theresa May lost third “meaningful” vote today - EU Council President Tusk...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - Trade talks said to continue next week in Washington, US ready for months-long negotiations - S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) climbs back...
Summary: - GOLD keeps trading within a triangle pattern - Price turned lower after touching the $1325 handle - $1275-1280 area seen as the nearest support...
The UK parliament rejected the Brexit deal once again even though it was not a meaningful vote this time (it was a final vote as the parliament would still...
Summary: More disappointing data from the US suggests the economy on the slowing path Low inflation in Europe can revive QE talk this year Tumbling...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Reservations on Airbnb could be paid using cryptocurrency gift cards 14% of top crypto exchanges have obtained regulators’ licenses,...
US PCE core inflation down to 1.8% y/y Personal spending disappoints at just +0.1% m/m EURUSD recovers but still close to lows US...
Summary: - Lyft to debut on Nasdaq on Friday, 28 March - First ride sharing company to go public - IPO price set at $72 per share, 32.5 million shares...
Summary: Equity markets start the last trading day this week with some gains DAX (DE30) continue rebounding after touching the important level European...
Summary: Inflation reading from the US Monthly GDP from the Canadian economy Some central bank speakers on the agenda as well (tentative)...
Summary: Two prominent Federal Reserve members do not think the Fed will have to cut rates any time soon despite the yield curve inversion A lot...
Summary: EURUSD falls to 3-week low after German inflation miss Brexit update: UK MPs to vote again on Friday US growth misses...
Summary: Pound continues to drift lower UK MPs to vote again on Brexit tomorrow Vote not "meaningful" as WA and PD separated It’s...
Summary: German HICP: +1.5% vs +1.6% exp EURUSD dips to low 1.12s Lowest level for the pair in 3 weeks There are...
Summary: US Q4 GDP: 2.2% vs 2.3% exp Sizable downwards revision from 2.6% prior US stocks trade in a narrowing range The...
Summary: Cocoa prices rebound due to a possibility to create an African cartel of producers Production outlook remains quite buoyant Weather...
Summary: London Metal Exchange purportedly supports a blockchain-based project to track metals HSBC’s executive encourages CFTC to produce...
Summary: - Partial inflation data from Germany disappoints - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes break above the early-March swing level - Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
