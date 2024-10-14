Economic calendar: Rate decisions and inflation data
Summary: - Third release of the US GDP report for Q4 2018 - CPI inflation data from the euro area member countries - Interest rate decisions to be announced...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: UK Parliament failed to agree on any of the eight Brexit alternatives May has suggested she could step down, if the House backs her deal DUP...
Summary: Oil pulls back from daily highs after inventory rise US stocks searching for direction’ trade deficit improves Law...
Summary: UK MPs to vote on 8 Brexit options this evening Multiple-choice format allows more than one selection Turkish Lira in the spotlight Speaker...
Summary: EIA Crude Oil inventories: +2.8M vs -1.2M exp First build in 3 weeks and above API (+1.9M) Oil pulls back from near-term...
Summary: - Main currency pair trades in the vicinity of 61.8% Fibo level on two different intervals - Room within the descending wedge pattern is running...
Summary: US stocks continue to seek clear direction Trade deficit narrows by the most in almost a year USFANG back near key resistance...
Summary: World Bank’s official warned against blockchain hype LVMH purportedly considers using blockchain to track goods Bitcoin rebounds...
Oil: India cuts oil imports from Venezuela, a further reduction on the cards US cuts its imports from Venezuela altogether Venzeuelan...
Turkish lira is losing ground again on Wednesday after gaining around 8% on Monday and Tuesday after the central bank limited liquidity in an attempt to...
Summary: - Draghi strikes upbeat tone, remains confident on economy - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) climbs back above the 11400 pts handle - Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Summary: - UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal amendments and alternatives today - API data suggested oil inventories rose in the previous week - Range...
Summary: Reserve Bank of New Zealand indicates a rate cut is more likely given the weaker global economic outlook NZ dollar declines 1.5% as traders...
Summary: US stocks look to bounce back despite soft data DE30: Airbus secures $35B deal in China Top 3 charts of the week: USDIDX,...
Summary: Sizable gains seen in US indices US CB index misses expectations; housing starts fall by 8.7% S&P500 back above...
US markets are sharply up on Tuesday with both US30 and US500 adding 0.9%, US100 advancing 1.2% and USFANG surging by as much as 1.9% despite two very...
Summary: - US dollar index (USDIDX) bounces off the lower limit of the upward channel - Turmoil on the Turkish lira market - WTI (OIL.WTI) continues...
Summary: Twitch reportedly removes cryptocurrency payments for subscriptions Bitcoin’s volatility hits nearly two-year low in March Ethereum...
