What next as House of Commons votes to take control?
Summary: UK MPs to hold indicative Brexit votes on Wednesday Brexiteer support for May rising GBP outlook remains constructive as long as...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - EU antitrust reform may be launched in the aftermath of the elections in May - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) keeps struggling in the vicinity of...
Summary: - US housing market data in the spotlight after huge increase in existing home sales - Will CB consumer confidence follow higher after UoM data? -...
Summary: House voted in favour of a series of alternative options due to vote on Wednesday Pound remains calm being traded below 1.32 this morning Fed’s...
Summary: US500 drops below 2800 with Financials weighing Should markets fear a global recession? DE30: Software problems see Lufthansa...
Summary: US500 falls to lowest level in a fortnight (<2800) Mueller finds no Trump-Russia collusion Financial shares back under...
The German manufacturing PMI sunk below 45 points in March for just the 5th time in nearly 20 years of history for the indicator. In this analysis, we...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Weak PMI reading puts DAX (DE30) under pressure - The German benchmark pulls back from the vicinity of 200-session moving average - 50-period...
Summary: UPS wants to bring its B2B sales on blockchain China’s CCID publishes its latest crypto ranking Bitcoin trades a little above...
Summary: - Euro area economy said to get boost from expansionary fiscal policy this year - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trades below 11400 pts handle after...
Summary: - Theresa May has time until 12 April to get parliament’s support - European CPI inflation for March set to see daylight on Friday -...
Summary: Turkish lira crashed on Friday as traders bet against the TRY ahead of local elections due March 31 Lira erases losses after Erdogan has...
Summary: Wall Street slides as yield curve inverts Nike dips to 1-month low German manufacturing tanks to lowest since Aug 2012 Euro...
Summary: US stocks pull back on the open Yield curve flashes recession warning Nike down over 4% as sales growth disappoints The...
Summary: Canadian inflation ticks higher But core retail sales disappoint USDCAD move back above the 1.34 handle The...
Summary: - Brent (OIL) reaches 50% Fibo level of last year’s slump - Upside potential still present on the daily time frame - 200-period moving...
Summary: Federal Reserve halts tightening, Norges Bank hikes rate Data from the UK overshadowed by Brexit developments PMIs disappoint once again Central...
