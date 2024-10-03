What to expect from Tesla earnings❓
Tesla to report Q1 earnings today after market close Stock is trading over 40% year-to-date lower Q1 deliveries and production data disappointed Price...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Flash PMI indices for April from the United Kingdom were released today at 9:30 am BST. Report was expected to show an uptick in manufacturing gauge as...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) as well as other Wall Street indices have been struggling recently. Still-tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as...
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Reports were expected to show...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for April from Europe and the United States Earnings reports from Tesla and Lockheed Martin, among...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday as market moods were supported by lack of further Middle East escalation over the weekend S&P 500...
News flow at the beginning of a new week was very light. Lack of further escalation in the Middle East put pressure on safe haven assets and supported...
Future of the Video Conferencing Sector The true breakthrough in the video conferencing software market turned out to be the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020,...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) as well as other US crypto-linked stocks trade higher today. Bitcoin halving was completed this week, and will result in reduced...
Downward move on Brent (OIL) market that was launched in the first half of April has slowed down. Last week's Iranian and Israeli airstrikes on one...
Wall Street indices open higher Lack of further Middle East escalation supports market moods Tesla drops after announcing price cuts Wall Street...
Gold and other precious metals are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. GOLD is trading 2% lower, PLATINUM and PALLADIUM drop around 0.8-0.9%,...
Verizon Communications (VZ.US) is gaining 1.50% after the company published its quarterly earnings report. Verizon reported losing fewer wireless subscribers...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is entering its most interesting period. Traders are about to get reports from the largest tech companies from...
European indices open higher DAX records a 0.70% increase above 18,000 points Villeroy from the ECB confirms rate cuts in June At the start...
The possibility of earlier-than-anticipated interest rate cuts in the Eurozone, along with the recent sell-off in indices, is exerting pressure on the...
The Bitcoin halving event took place overnight from Friday to Saturday. Despite many speculations, during the event itself, there were no significant movements...
It’s a big week for US earnings and economic data, the question for investors is whether renewed signs of economic strength is bad news for stock...
