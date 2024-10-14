Oil spikes after inventories; Stocks pullback ahead of the Fed
Summary: Oil spikes on massive inventory draw but US production rises again US stocks jittery ahead of the Fed DE30: Bayer sinks...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Crude Oil inventories: -9.6M vs +0.6M exp US production ticks higher once more: 12.1 Mbpd Oil.WTI surges back near 2019...
Summary: Stock indices pull back before key meeting US30 prints shooting star; US500 near breakout level (2824) Google shares...
Oil: OPEC decides to extend the current production cuts until June, then another OPEC/non-OPEC meeting will take place Price rises might...
Summary: One of the world’s largest tech solutions provider to enable cryptocurrency payments Top Switzerland’s online retailer starts...
Summary: - USDJPY climbed back to the consolidation range from the second half of the previous year - The pair trades at the resistance zone on the daily...
Summary: UK PM to ask for 3-month extension to Article 50 deadline EU summit begins tomorrow Mixed messages from inflation data Reports...
Summary: - Angela Merkel addressed mega-merger in the German banking sector - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back after failing to breach long-term moving...
Summary: - UK price growth expected to stay unchanged in February - API estimates hint at large drop in oil inventories - FOMC to release update economic...
Summary: US dollar trades subtly higher against its major G10 peers this morning BoJ’s minutes suggest the bank should avoid a fixed...
Summary: US stocks look to extend rally as 2-day Fed meeting begins DE30 surges to the highest level this year Top 3 charts of...
Summary: More gains for US stocks as Fed meeting begins Blackrock warns of “3 milestones” ahead for S&P500 Tesla...
Germany is the strongest equity market in Europe today as DE30 surges 1.25% to 11825 points – the highest level since October 2018. Markets liked...
A so called “Fed put” has been one of the great market themes so far this year. Concerns regarding an economic slowdown have changed expectations...
Summary: Critical feedback on Bitcoin ETF application Some banks plan to issue fiat-backed tokens using an IBM’s payment network Major...
Summary: - DAX (DE30) climbs back to the key resistance zone - EURUSD in the vicinity of the upper limit of the wedge pattern ahead of tomorrow’s...
Summary: Pound recovers after house speaker stops MV III Brexit outcomes looking more positive for GBP Solid UK employment data It’s...
UK unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in January, wage growth 3.4% ZEW index up to -3.6 GBPUSD advances 0.2% today The UK labour market data...
