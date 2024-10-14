DE30: European stocks push higher despite declines in Asia
Summary: - SNB’s low interest rate policy may have created troubles for the property market - DAX (DE30) defends breakout level at 11680 pts handle -...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: - UK labour data to be released in the morning, BoE decision on Thursday - German ZEW index expected to show 12th negative reading in a row -...
Summary: Pound little changed after John Bercow ruled the same May’s deal cannot be voted again during the same session EU is likely to agree...
Summary: Stock markets post new 2019 highs More selling seen in Boeing shares DE30: Official talks on German mega-merger confirmed UK...
Major equity indices like US500 and US100 have surged to the highest level in 2019 today as investors hope that the Fed will deliver a market-friendly...
Summary: UK MPs expected to vote for a 3rd time on May’s deal Vote likely on Tuesday evening but could be pulled GBP begins...
Summary: US stock markets start higher Boeing shares slide Wednesday’s Fed meeting in focus There’s...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with...
Summary: - Another good week for indices from Wall Street - S&P 500 (US500) above resistance level but beware of possible bulls’ trap - Chances...
Summary: FTSE rallies to highest level since October Market back above 200 SMA GBP trading lower across the board It’s been a bright...
Summary: CME Group does not plan changes for its Bitcoin futures market US SEC’s Szczepanik thinks crypto spring is going to come Bitcoin...
Summary: - Germany to start 5G auctions this week, 4 companies among bidders - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) at highest levels since mid-October 2018 - Deutsche...
Summary: - Another Brexit vote and summit of EU leaders - First “dot-plot” of 2019 to be released on Wednesday - PMIs to update view on...
Summary: Equities and Antipodean currencies gain momentum at the beginning of the new week May threatens to give up trying to get Brexit done if...
Summary: US indices near 5-month highs after mixed data Tesla falls as Model Y unveiled SEC sues Volkswagen over misleading investors Pound...
Summary: More gains for US stocks; US100 at 78.6% Fib US industrial production misses but Uni Mich beats Tesla shares fall as...
Summary: A lot of confusing signals from the US No green shoots of recovery in Asia yet NIKKEI (JAP225) could experience a fall in the nearest...
Summary: House Republican leader proposes using blockchain in the US Government CBOE will not add Bitcoin futures in March Bitcoin closed yesterday’s...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
