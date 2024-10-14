Pound advances as UK and EU make last minute Brexit changes
Summary: UK and EU made notable changes to the current Brexit agreement being set to vote this evening in the UK parliament Pound surges more than...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: UK and EU made notable changes to the current Brexit agreement being set to vote this evening in the UK parliament Pound surges more than...
Summary: US stock markets make bright start to the week Large divergence seen amongst indices due to slump in Boeing DE30: Another...
US indices storm higher on Monday despite Boeing being a drag after a plane crash in Ethiopia. There’s no clear reason behind the move, especially...
Summary: Boeing opens lower by more than 10% Drops cause large divergence between S&P500 and Dow Jones S&P500 revisits...
Summary: Germany’s Ministry of Finance suggests regulation of blockchain-based securities Founder of Ethereum proposes cryptocurrency wallet...
Brexit talks going are to the wire as the Article 50 deadline of 29th March is drawing ever nearer and there’s still no clear indication...
January retail sales recovers slightly, core measures advance more Major downward revision to December data EURUSD mixed after the release Source:...
Summary: - The German blue chips index broke above the 200-week moving average - DAX (DE30) still trades above the downward sloping trendline - The...
Summary: Pound dips lower to start the week Key Brexit votes in focus Boeing shares called to open lower as airlines ground planes The pound...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: - Merkel’s successor pours cold water atop Macron’s head, industrial production disappoints - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) erases pre-session...
Summary: - “Leave or delay” votes to be held this week in the UK parliament - Donald Trump expected to present budget proposal on Monday -...
Summary: After taking a hit on Friday, China’s stocks have recovered at the beginning of this week China’s inflation data as well as...
Summary: USD pulls back after huge NPF miss (20k vs 180k exp) Fed now face a possibly difficult choice CAD fails to gain despite...
Summary: - Sugar prices moved higher as concerns over output in India and Brazil mounted - Brazilian real does not support sugar prices - Significant...
Summary: Canadian employment change: 55.9k vs 1.2k exp 67.4k full-time roles and wages also top forecasts Despite the good data,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Non-Farm employment change: +20k vs +180k exp Average Earnings Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.3% exp Conflicting jobs and wage figures...
NFP stuns with a print of just +20k but wage pressure grows Some better news from Europe Ugly trade data from China Higher wage growth may...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator