EUR/USD near multi-year lows before US jobs data
Summary: EURUSD drops to lowest level since June 2017 Pound steady as Brexit deadline draws ever closer Debenhams shares jump as Ashley attempts...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: ECB admits defeat and drastically changes the course of monetary policy European stocks don’t cheer the ECB’s decision as...
Summary: Investors will be offered labour market data from the US Canadian labour market report scheduled for early afternoon US housing starts...
Summary: Chinese stocks move down as a local broker downgrades People’s Insurance Company of China shares Trade data disappoints, but do...
Summary: Dovish ECB sends EURUSD sub 1.13 Stocks swoon as ECB boost fades Stock of the week: Chubb Limited Ripple CEO...
Summary: European banks reverse lower after ECB decision Deutsche Bank down by more than 5% US500 breaks key support at 2760 There...
Summary: ECB launch a new TLTRO programme Large downwards revisions to GDP and inflation forecasts EURUSD falls near key support;...
Summary: - Chubb Limited (CB.US) is one of the world’s biggest P&C insurers - Company seems to outperform rivals in efficiency of asset management -...
The ECB will likely announce the TRLTRO financing program today to support the economy and we can expect some details at the conference that will start...
Summary: SWIFT, Singapore Exchange and four major banks to test a blockchain voting platform Garlinghouse says JPM Coin will not be rather used...
Summary: - European Union agrees on regulation to limit “greenwashing” practices - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back below the breakout...
Summary: - Detailed data for Q4 from euro area scheduled for release in the morning - ECB may lower economic forecasts today, decision at 12:45 pm GMT -...
Summary: Higher than expected trade surplus and weak retail sales from Australia in January European officials doubt any breakthrough on Brexit...
Summary: CAD swoons after dovish BOC; USDCAD above 1.34 USDTRY soars to 7-week high Crude Oil mixed after large inventory build ADP...
Summary Weekly crude inventories: +7.1M vs +1.5M exp Similar to API build but components show large draws Oil.WTI trades above...
Summary: BOC make dovish tilt after keeping rates unchanged GC “warrants a policy rate that is below its neutral range” CAD...
The Turkish lira is a big loser on Wednesday even though the central bank left interest rates unchanged. Traders are increasingly concerned about a renewing...
Summary: - Loonie rebounds off the lower limit of the upward channel - USDCAD pulls back to the vicinity of short-term resistance at 1.3380 - Price...
