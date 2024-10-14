USD strength weighs on precious metals
Summary: USD rising against all but 1 peer despite Trump comments Strength in the buck weighing on precious metals Gold falls...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: USD rising against all but 1 peer despite Trump comments Strength in the buck weighing on precious metals Gold falls...
Summary: US stock indices set for strong cash open on trade hopes US500 probing key resistance region from 2815-2824 once more Tesla...
Summary: - Dow Jones (US30) bounces higher off the upper limit of the long-term upward channel - Index is trading just a notch beneath the key resistance...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: French President encourages to use blockchain to track agricultural products US Federal Reserve may add a possible crypto crash to its...
Summary: UK Construction PMI: 49.5 vs 50.5 exp Lowest level for this indicator in almost a year Golden cross seen on GBPUSD as market tests resistance According...
Summary: - German states decided to deliver wage hikes to civil-service workers - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moves lower after higher opening - Volkswagen...
Summary: - UK construction PMI expected to remain virtually unchanged in February - Strong US wage growth may encourage Fed to reconsider rate hike pause -...
Summary: Asian stock markets rally following a series of upbeat comments regarding US-China trade negotiations China offers to lower tariffs on...
Summary: Loonie swoons after soft GDP figures; USDCAD near weekly highs US manufacturing figures disappoint but USD mixed on the week DE30...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 54.2 vs 55.6 exp Final manufacturing PMI falls to 18-month low US dollar dips back but remains...
Summary: - Gold prices move back from the important technical level of $1350/1370 - US dollar and bond yields remains key drivers for gold - Investment...
Summary: Canada GDP Q/Q: +0.4% vs 1.0% exp Slowest since Q2 2016 Canadian dollar falls across the board in response The...
Summary: Gold prices bounced off the range’s upper limit US bond prices (TNOTE) point to further declines in gold prices $1300/10 remains...
Summary: - EU member countries likely to discard money-laundering list in two weeks - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) broke to new 2019 high - BMW (BMW.DE)...
Summary: - Canadian economy seen slowing to 1.2% in 2018 - ISM manufacturing expect to decline after January’s bounce - European inflation may...
Summary: Japanese yen loses momentum in the final day of trading this week, Asian stocks recover following some comments from a US-China front Chinese...
Summary: EURUSD back at 1.14 after US and German data Equities recover after early weakness Stock of the week: Walmart DE30:...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator