‘Fat finger’ in silver, gloomy data from Australia
Summary: Silver prices surged and fell overnight on a possible ‘fat finger’ trade Dismal data from Australia on construction work done New...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: EURGBP hits 21-month low as May paves the way for Brexit delay Where next for the Pound? Stocks recover after strong...
Summary: Fed chair Powell reiterates “patient” approach; warns on overseas growth CB Consumer confidence beats forecasts;...
US30 rebounded more than 100 points from a daily lows after the Conference Board report showed a revival of optimism among consumers. The sentiment index...
There’s been further gains seen in the Pound in recent trade with GBPUSD rising to its highest level since October and the EURGBP slumping to...
Summary: Australian regulator tests blockchain to automate cross-border transaction reporting Ukraine’s central bank finishes a pilot programme...
Summary: UK PM offers MPs a vote on extending Brexti deadline Vote will occure should her "meaningful vote be rejected" EURGBP drops...
Summary: - US small caps (US200) struggle in the vicinity of 200-session moving average - GBPUSD climbs back to the resistance zone ranging around 1.32 -...
Summary: - Not everyone is downbeat about conducting business in the UK after Brexit - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) keeps trading in the vicinity of the trendline -...
Summary: - Jerome Powell to testify before Senate Committee - Group of BoE members will discuss inflation report in the UK parliament - Delayed housing...
Summary: British pound rises following comments that PM May will prevent a no-deal Brexit Japanese yen moves higher in response to geopolitical...
Summary: YTD highs for US stocks; GE soars European stocks benefit from trade developments Oil swoons as Trump calls for lower...
Summary: US benchmarks rally to 2019 peak Latest gains driven by trade hopes GE shares soar on deal to sell biopharma business News...
Summary: Oil and Oil.WTI fall sharply (2%+) after Trump tweet US president calls on OPEC to stop prices getting “too high” Short-term...
Once more Theresa May has pushed back a “meaningful vote” on her Brexit deal, with the new date of 12th March just 17 days before the UK are...
Summary: - Wall Street extends recovery - US500 trades close to 78.6% Fibo level - Index is trading within an ascending wedge pattern...
Summary: University of Michigan’s fund may further invest in a crypto VC fund CME's Bitcoin futures volume hit new record last week Bitcoin...
Summary: - Regional elections show Five Star Support more than halving on Sardinia during the past year - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) broke above the medium-term...
