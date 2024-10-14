Gold prices reach $1330 for the first time in 10 months
Gold prices keep soaring this week and they are $170 up from the 2018 low despite generally strong dollar. The $1330 mark has not been seen since April...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The most recent data on the UK labour market continues to be strong on the whole, with the unemployment rate remaining close to a multi-decade low with...
Summary: European stocks kick off Tuesday’s trading slightly lower ahead of another round of trade talks in Washington DAX (DE30) keeps moving...
Summary: Swedish inflation data on the agenda UK labour market report scheduled for this morning German ZEW index will be released ahead of a...
Summary: US dollar gains against its all G10 peers before trade negotiations in Washington kicking off today RBA’s minutes confirmed...
Summary: Gold hits highest level since last April Stocks remain near recent highs on presidents day DE30: German automakers in...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Gold moves up to trade at YTD high Price above 1326 - highest since April 2018 Market on course for 3rd consecutive daily...
Summary: US stocks remain close to 11- week high NYSE and NASDAQ closed for Presidents day US30 on best weekly run since 2017 US...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trades within a medium-term downward channel German index remains a notch below the crucial resistance...
Summary: A Liechtenstein-based post office starts offering cryptocurrencies Kaspersky Lab’s report: 13% of surveyed online customers have...
Summary: German automakers decline at the beginning of the new week following a threat of tariffs from the US ECB signals that the ongoing...
Summary: Holiday in the US and Canada on Monday Minutes of Fed and ECB as well as flash PMIs will dominate this week RBA minutes in the spotlight...
Summary: Asian stock markets start the new week with solid gains hoping for further progress in trade negotiations between the US and China US...
Summary: Another US government shutdown avoided Trump to declare national emergency to build a Wall GBP jumps on strong retail...
Summary: Trump said he will sign national emergency bill to fund Wall on the border with Mexico S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) climbs...
Summary: J.P. Morgan develops a virtual currency HSBC’s executive says a blockchain-based system reduced FX trading costs by 25% Baidu...
