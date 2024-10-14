Quick macro update: weak output but improved consumer confidence in the US
US industrial output unexpectedly slumped 0.6% m/m in January NY Fed barometer for February rose to 8.8 from 3.9 pts. Signaling improvement but staying...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
US industrial output unexpectedly slumped 0.6% m/m in January NY Fed barometer for February rose to 8.8 from 3.9 pts. Signaling improvement but staying...
Summary: WASDE report proved to be surprisingly positive for soybean and corn due to a fall in ending stocks A rise in expected wheat...
Summary: Copper launched new year with solid gains Double bottom pattern in play 200-session moving average could be a target...
European equity markets have shrugged off dismal US retail sales data that spoiled moods on Thursday and have skyrocketed today with DE30 surging nearly...
Summary: BB&T Corp (BBT.US) and SunTrust Banks (STI.US) announced a merger The biggest tie-up in the US banking sector since the financial...
Summary: UK retail sales in January came in above expectations spurred by spending on clothing The recent data have been mixed, Brexit...
Summary: Prime Minister Sanchez calls for snap elections DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces higher after dropping to 11000 pts handle Allianz’s...
Summary: UK retail sales on the agenda in the morning Industrial production from the US steals the show in the afternoon Preliminary UoM index...
Summary: Both US chambers approved a spending bill and directed it to the White House to seek a Trump’s signature May is likely...
Summary: Global stock market indices move lower Weak domestic data depresses USD and CAD Coca-Cola disappoints with earnings Energy...
Summary: Votes in Congress over border security bill to be held later today S&P 500 (US500) pulls back after failing to break above...
The Canadian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today. One can name lacklustre domestic data as a reason behind the drop. Namely, manufacturing...
Summary: US headline retail sales fell 1.2% MoM, while core sales fell 1.8% MoM, the data for December Weaker data could have been affected...
Summary: Nasdaq to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum indices data Top Japanese bank to launch blockchain-powered payment network next year Most...
Summary: Snap elections looming in Spain DAX (DE30 on xStation5) rise met with selling pressure above 11200 pts handle Airbus...
Summary: Second reading of GDP as well as employment data from the Eurozone US PPI for January and retail sales for December in the spotlight...
Summary: President Donald Trump is reportedly considering to extend the March 1 deadline by 60 days to avoid lifting duties on $200 billion Chinese...
Summary: Global stocks add to recent gains Xi Jinping to meet with Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on Friday NZD rally on...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator