Wall Street edges higher on trade hopes, corporate earnings in the spotlight
Summary: Optimism over trade spurs gains on the global stock exchanges Nasdaq (US100) is testing key resistance zone and eyes attack on...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Oil is trading higher today thanks to concerns over the impact of the Venezuelan crisis. Apart from that, news that Saudi Arabia is aiming to deliver more...
Summary: CPI inflation came in above estimates, core gauge resisted expected drop EURUSD broke below the lower limit and threatens retest...
Oil: OPEC cuts its crude output by 800 kbpd in January Saudi Arabia plans to slash its production and export by additional 500 kbpd by...
Summary: Oil prices stay below their 100WMA Brent prices (OIL) is trying to break the neckline A possible price target could...
The US delegation is in China this week to discuss some of the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations. Depending on the outcome of these talks we...
Summary: UK headline price growth decelerates more than expected in the first month of 2019 Core prices stayed unchanged, the data confirms...
Summary: Stocks in Europe continue to recover, Russian and Polish equities underperform DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a test of the 33-period...
Summary: Swedish central bank’s decision will start the day Inflation readings from the UK and the US DoE will release...
Summary: Reserve Bank of New Zealand abstains from a dovish message sending the NZ dollar much higher Solid gains on Wall Street, Asian...
Summary: Equities rally on hopes of US-China trade deal US indices back near 2019 highs Pound slides as May address MPs on Brexit Ripple...
Summary: Further gains seen in US stocks ahead of cash open Risk-on sentiment apparent with US-China trade hopes US500 back up...
Equity markets are on the rise today with DE30 gaining 1.4% in Europe and US500 adding 0.8% in the US as traders hope that some major negative outcomes...
Summary: Dow Jones moves above the 200DMA USDPLN tests this year’s highs Gold prices with room to continue heading higher...
There’s been a further softness seen in the pound, this morning with the currency falling to a 3-week low against the US dollar, although a fair...
Summary: Ripple is reportedly offering tremendous bonuses for those who will decide to enter the company’s board US SEC sketches...
Summary: EU finance ministers approved Lane nomination for ECB chief economist post DAX (DE30 on xStation5) crawls back into recent trading...
Summary: Range of notable central bankers scheduled to speak today API reading expected to show a drop in oil inventories RBNZ...
