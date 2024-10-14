Japan’s stock market surges, mixed data from Australia
Summary: Japan’s stock market pushed higher after a holiday on Monday Australian dollar outperforms its G10 peers following a bag...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: Japan’s stock market pushed higher after a holiday on Monday Australian dollar outperforms its G10 peers following a bag...
Summary: USD rises across the board as buck make strong start to the week GBPUSD falls below 1.29 as UK growth slows Oil falls...
Summary: Oil and Oil.WTI both trading firmly lower on the day Divergence opening up with Oil.WTI weaker Number of oil rigs rise...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of the opening bell Gains come on upbeat trade talk but Krugman warns of recession Possible...
Summary: The Venezuelan government begins regulating and taxing crypto remittances The first cryptocurrency ATM in the Philippines launched...
Summary: The Chinese stock market index keeps trading above the 61.8% Fibo level of the bull market started at the beginning of 2016 11150...
The latest signs suggest that UK economy activity is slowing further, with the month on month decline of 0.4% particularly concerning. This is the largest...
Summary: United Kingdom reaches continuity trade deal with Switzerland DAX (DE30 on xStation5) attempts to break above the 11000 pts mark...
The week ahead will be abundant in reports from the United Kingdom and the United States. Number of macroeconomic reports will be complemented by the prolonging...
Summary: Chinese stock market reopens after a week-long holiday China’s Lunar New Year spending has seen the slowest increase since...
Summary: Further declines in equities with DE30 falling below 11000 German finance minister urges firm to prepare for no-deal Brexit FTSE...
Summary: Canada January employment: +67k vs +5k exp Almost half the roles were full time: +31k CAD rising across the board after...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Stocks here in London have begun the final trading session of the week little changed after a sizable drop last time out, which threatens to derail the...
Summary: People in Argentina could pay for public transport using cryptocurrencies Ripple begins to cooperate with 10 top universities Litecoin...
Summary: German government said to make a move in Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank merger by May Downward momentum on DAX (DE30) eases Wirecard...
Summary: Fourth quarter Norway’s GDP came in close to market expectations Interest rate market still supports a bullish scenario...
There are two noteworthy releases scheduled in today’s calendar. Firstly, the Canadian labour market report for January will be released in the early...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator