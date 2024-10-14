Aussie extends losses following RBA monetary policy statement
Summary: Aussie dollar falls after the RBA slashed growth and inflation forecasts markedly Asian stocks move down following a gloomy day...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Sizable selling seen in US and European stock markets Soft German data and dismal Italian GDP forecasts weigh on sentiment DE30:...
Summary: US indices trading lower ahead of the opening bell US500 drops to lowest since Monday in risk-off trade Sizable declines...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Gold, Cocoa, CO2 emissions. Oil: Oil...
The Bank of England have kept their base rate unchanged at 0.75% as was almost unanimously expected, with a 9-0 vote split amongst rate-setters. The Pound...
Summary: Opera allows to buy cryptocurrencies via its mobile browser in Scandinavian countries Cryptocurrencies gain after yesterday’s noticeable...
The European Commission cut its GDP projection for the euro area to 1.3% from 1.9% for 2019. Italy was affected the most by the new winter forecasts. The...
Summary: Italian immunity committee to decide on Salvini’s case DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tests trendline and moving average Bayer...
While there is a number of readings of low importance scheduled for release today, finding a top-tier event in today’s calendar is quite a tough...
Summary: New Zealand’s jobs report came in below expectations sending the kiwi lower Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell claims...
Summary: S&P500 closes in on 200 DMA; GM beats forecasts Stock of the week: Visa Deutsche Bank expected Germany economy to...
Summary: Weekly crude oil inventories: +1.3M vs +1.9M exp Build also smaller than API (+2.5M) Oil remains range bound near key...
Summary: US stocks look to post YTD highs for 6th session in a row S&P500 moves back near the 200 day SMA GM shares called...
Summary: Visa (V.US) reported earnings on Wednesday, 30 January Company’s earnings seem to be immune to inflation Visa executives...
Commodity-related currencies have not performed well so far today even as the US dollar index is only slightly changed. Major weakness came after RBA’s...
The stock market here in London is trading little changed this morning, after a bumper day of gains on Tuesday which saw the benchmark reach its highest...
Summary: Head of Russian bank criticizes cryptocurrencies Zcash remediates counterfeiting bug Cryptocurrencies take a step back Wednesday...
Summary: Germany’s biggest lender issued a downbeat report on the domestic economy DAX (DE30 on xStation5) takes a break on a march...
