Economic calendar: Oil and earnings in the spotlight
Summary: Delayed US trade balance data to be released in the early afternoon DOE report expected to show another inventory build Number...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: Australian dollar bruised following a sudden change in rhetoric of the RBA’s governor Secret talks regarding delaying Brexit...
Summary: Equities enjoy another solid move higher DE30: Lufthansa remained top European carrier in 2018 USD remains supported...
Summary: US January ISM non-manufacturing 56.7 vs 57.1 exp Joint lowest since July, but USD remains higher on the day EURUSD near...
The US dollar is trading higher against majority of G10 currencies ahead of today’s data release. The ISM non-manufacturing index will be published...
Summary: US indices trading in the green ahead of the opening bell US500 and US30 hit new 2-month highs but US100 lagging Google...
Summary: FANG+ (USFANG on xStation5) gained over 25% since the bottom in December Oil (OIL) benefits from increased risk appetite US...
Summary: Another day of lacklustre trading on the cryptocurrency market US Securities and Exchange Commission looks for data sources to monitor...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The pound has fallen to its lowest level of the day in recent trade after a third consecutive data point from the UK in as many business days has flashed...
Summary: Luigi Di Maio presented details of citizen’s income on Monday DAX (DE30 on xStation5) surges heading towards 11300 pts...
Summary: PMI indices from Europe and the US to be released throughout the day UK services PMI seen dropping slightly US non-manufacturing...
Summary: Australian retail sales disappointed in December, the trade data confirmed a waning domestic demand in the final month of 2018 RBA...
Summary: US indices remain near recent highs in fairly quiet trade Closer look at the FANG+ index DE30: Leaders of Japan and Germany...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US indices trading slightly lower to start the week Q1 US earnings tipped for first decline in 3 years FANG+ (USFANG...
Summary: FANG+ CFDs (USFANG on xStation5) debuted in XTB's offer on Monday, 4 February The index is heavily biased towards technology...
Summary: SatoshiPay partners with Axel Springer to enable blockchain-based payments QuadrigaCX lost around $145 million Major cryptocurrencies...
