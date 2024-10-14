Largest Canadian crypto exchange lost $145 million
Summary: SatoshiPay partners with Axel Springer to enable blockchain-based payments QuadrigaCX lost around $145 million Major cryptocurrencies...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: SatoshiPay partners with Axel Springer to enable blockchain-based payments QuadrigaCX lost around $145 million Major cryptocurrencies...
A far larger drop than expected in the most recent data from the construction sector has served to reaffirm the feeling that the UK economy is slowing...
Summary: Japan and Germany deepen cooperation amid Brexit and trade uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still struggles in the vicinity...
We are now one month away from higher tariffs on the Chinese imports to the US and two months away from the Hard Brexit. In such circumstances investors’...
Summary: US dollar is the strongest major currency in G10 basket China’s services PMI moderated in January but held well above a...
Summary: NFP beat provides sweet spot for US stocks? USDJPY rallies on ISM beat DE30: Thyssenkrupp jumps as shareholders approve...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI 56.6 v 54.1 exp New orders strongly beat forecasts (58.2 vs 51.3) USDJPY rallies back near pre-Fed...
Summary: US non-farm employment change: 304k vs 165k exp. Prior revised -90k Average earnings: Y/Y +3.2% as exp; M/M +0.1% vs +0.3% exp Stocks...
US dollar remains mixed just ahead of the key NFP report scheduled for 1:30pm GMT, gaining on the GBP but losing somewhat against the EUR. EURUSD attempted...
Summary: Fidelity’s crypto trading and custody platform is in a “final testing” phase CBOE refiles Bitcoin ETF application Ripple...
Summary: A tepid start to the last trading day this week across European markets Final PMIs confirm the grim outlook for the Eurozone...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI 52.8 vs 53.5 exp Pound falls lower with GBPJPY testing support around 142.20 UK100 moves above 6940 resistance...
Summary: US employment report draws the most of attention on Friday More readings from the US including manufacturing ISM and construction...
Summary: No breakthrough made during two-day trade talks between the US and China Chinese manufacturing PMI shrinks more than expected...
Summary: US stocks attempt to break higher FTSE back near 7000 handle after Fed boost European economic growth slows in 2018 Indian...
Summary: Crude oil moves up to highest level since November Weaker USD, risk-on flows and falling supply all playing a role Technical...
Summary: US500 near 2-month after dovish Fed Shares in Facebook surge after earnings beat Initial jobless claims spikes; Trump...
Summary: Indian government invites lawyers to present crypto suggestions Wikipedia starts accepting Bitcoin Cash donations via Bitpay Ripple...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator