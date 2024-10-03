Netflix sinks after Q1 earnings release fails to lift market mood
It’s hard to impress investors during this earnings season. Netflix, the streaming giant, reported Q1 earnings on Thursday evening, and even though...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Thursday's session in the financial markets proceeded in a positive mood until the close of the cash session on the Old Continent. Germany's...
Meta Platforms (META.US) gains more than 2% after new, LLama3 training chatbots language model debut. Also, Bernstein analysts raised the price target...
US dollar futures (USDIDX) are gaining more than 0.1% today, supported by comments from Federal Reserve member Raphael Bostic. Today's U.S. unemployment...
This Saturday, probably around 5 AM GMT, the fourth ever halving of Bitcoin will take place. This is an important event for the cryptocurrency market,...
The US market has been in a downward trend for over a week. Weak inflation data has negatively affected investors' sentiment, and escalating tensions...
US - Existing home sales (March 2024) came in 4.19M vs 4,20M exp. 4,38M previously (4.3% down on MoM basis) The report showed that higher...
EIA data on US natural gas inventories came in 50 bcf vs 51 bcf expected. NATGAS reacted with slightly gains to this report. US natural gas inventories...
The main theme in financial markets right now is the Federal Reserve’s double pivot in the US, from not cutting interest rates, to signaling more...
Cocoa rallies 7% today and has fully recovered from the correction that occurred at the beginning of this week. Moreover, price moved above $10,800 per...
Sentiments on DAX are weak compared to other EU indices. DE40 futures drops slightly Sartorius (SRT.DE) missed EBITDA expectations, shares loses 16%...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April: actual 15.5; forecast 1.5; previous 3.2; Philly...
Netflix to report Q1 2024 earnings today after market close Market expects uptick in revenue growth Net income expected to grow over 50% YoY New...
Today we learned about cocoa processing data from Europe and Asia. These were highly anticipated data that could show a clear reduction in demand due to...
Bitcoin gains 0.50% to a level of 61,500 USD. Today, we observe the price stabilizing around the support level above 60,000 USD. These levels have been...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.US) announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with consolidated revenue reaching NT$592.64...
The first part of today shows a slight rebound in the markets. During the session in the Asia-Pacific region, we observe increases of even above 1.00%,...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific are mostly experiencing an upward session. Chinese indexes are gaining the most, including HSCEI (+1.50%) and FTSE...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session higher, but upbeat moods did not last long. Gains were erased during the session and now major...