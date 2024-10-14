Stock markets mixed as GBP edges higher ahead of Brexit vote
Summary: Mixed price action in stocks with US30 higher but US100 falling DE30: SAP launches German earnings season with a miss Pound...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: GBPUSD near $1.32 handle as traders eye another key Brexit vote MPs will vote on PM May’s “plan B” around 7PM...
Summary: US markets trading slighlty higher ahead of cash session Steady gains seen after Mnuchin positive on trade Tres Sec expects “significant...
The UK parliament will vote today on a series of amendments to the Brexit deal that was massively rejected earlier this month. The pound keeps gaining...
Summary: HSCEI (CHNComp) climb back to the crucial resistance zone GBPUSD trades in the vicinity of important price zone Concerns...
Summary: Being pushed to the wall by US sanctions, Iran could introduce its own cryptocurrency to circumvent these limits Russia could...
Summary: Deutsche Telekom warns that banning Huawei would put European telecom sector at disadvantage DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to...
Summary: CB consumer confidence expected to decline in January Another vote concerning Brexit to be held today in UK parliament 4...
Summary: Soft indicators from Australia saw notable declines in December Theresa May makes concessions ahead of today’s House of...
Summary: US and European bourses trading lower Markets react negatively to downbeat Caterpillar and Nvidia earnings Siemens/Alstom...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Red open for Wall Street despite end of government shutdown Caterpillar shares fall sharply in pre-market after earnings miss Firm...
Summary: Bulls are struggling the 200WMA line There is significant scope for rises after the price drew the inverted head and shoulder...
Summary: What are the “stablecoins” and why they matter? Some food sites accepting digital currencies Equivocal predictions...
There’s been some fairly broad selling seen in the pound at the start of the new week, with sterling pulling back against all of its peers. The dip...
Summary: Germany plans to close all coal plants during the next two decades DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moves higher after lower start European...
The European Central Bank held its first meeting of the year last week and it spoiled moods on the markets as Mario Draghi confirmed that the macroeconomic...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator