Economic calendar: Busy week ahead
The European Central Bank held its first meeting of the year last week and it spoiled moods on the markets as Mario Draghi confirmed that the macroeconomic...
Market news
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the government for three weeks US dollar suffers from a WSJ article suggesting the Fed...
Summary: US and European stock markets gain into the weekend DE30: EC may reject Siemens-Alstom rail merger Stock of the week:...
Pound closes in on $1.32 handle There’s been further gains seen in sterling this week, with the pound moving up to its highest level since early...
US markets open firmly in the green US500 at 2660 and not far off being back to flat on the week Intel shares drop sharply after...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Harvard University, Levi Strauss and New America want to improve labour welfare using blockchain Jamaica Stock Exchange considers listing...
Summary: Volkswagen announced new global alliance The company will partner with US peer on development of vans and pickups Two...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Germany may increase number of wind power auctions DAX (DE30 on xStation5) breaks above the downward sloping trendline Deutsche...
Yesterday was the most intensive day of the week in terms of the macroeconomic release. Investors will get a chance to relax today as just one noteworthy...
Summary: British pound trades higher this morning as DUP has reportedly signalled that it will back a May’s Brexit plan to be voted next...
Summary: EURUSD makes 5-week low near 1.13 after ECB stand pat European PMIs keep deteriorating with French services plunging again Oil...
Summary: Weekly crude oil inventories: +8.0M vs -0.2M exp and -2.7M prior Rise even larger than last night’s API reading though...
Unsurprisingly, ECB left key interest rates unchanged during today’s meeting. However, downbeat remarks concerning the economy from Mario Draghi...
Summary: ECB keep all rates unchanged as widely expected Draghi strikes dovish notes, but stops short of any fireworks EURUSD...
Summary: CBOE Exchange removes a Bitcoin ETF application UK’s Financial Conduct Authority proposes crypto guidance Cryptocurrencies...
Summary: All European preliminary PMIs for January came in well below expectations French services PMI tumbled again, yellow vests’...
Summary: Angela Merkel called for normalizing monetary policy in Davos Trading range on DAX (DE30 on xStation5) narrows German...
